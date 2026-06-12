St. Xavier defeats Moeller to win Division I baseball state championship in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Long Blue Line will return from Akron as a baseball state champion this weekend.

St. Xavier defeated Moeller 4-2 in a heavily anticipated Division I state final Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron.

This is the Bombers' (27-5) second baseball state title and first state championship since defeating Milford in the 2003 state final. St. X was also a 1994 Division I state semifinalist.

Friday was a game clearly in the spotlight for the Greater Catholic League South division rivals. St. X got out to an early lead, with Jackson Sherrard hitting a two-out double down the left field line to go up 1-0.

Top 1: St. X is on the board.



Jack x2.



Jackson Sherrard gets one to drop.

Jack Ryan scores from 2nd.



St. X leads 1-0.

Moeller coming up to bat for the first time. pic.twitter.com/rqGyGF3Zpy — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) June 12, 2026

The Bombers added to their lead in the fourth, with Thomas George scoring from second on a Cullen O'Brien single. Sam Sprengard's sacrifice fly also brought in Cameron Schaefer to make things 3-0.

Moeller fought back, with a Conner Cuozzo RBI and Matt Ponatoski sac fly making things 3-2 heading into the seventh.

In the top of the seventh, Braden Bricking's sac fly gave St. X some extra cushion with a 4-2 lead. That was the final score as Moeller failed to get any additional points on the board in their final at-bats.

This was the fourth meeting between the storied high school programs this season. Moeller defeated St. X 12-2 on April 15 while St. X won 7-4 on May 3 and 10-0 on May 6.

Although it’s a rare matchup, a Moeller versus St. Xavier state final has happened before. The 2019 boys volleyball state final was the most recent meeting. The two schools played in the volleyball state final in 2006, 2005, 2003 and 1997.

It’s also happened in basketball during the 2007 Division I state final.

Current players and coaches kept their focus Thursday night after the state semifinals knowing what kind of attention the game would receive Friday from the media, family, friends and baseball community.

St. X had a special journey all season. The Bombers, winners of eight consecutive games, defeated Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 5-0 in a state semifinal Thursday night in Akron.

Moeller (25-7) completes its season as a Division I state runner-up – its first state final appearance since winning the state championship in 2023.

Greater Cincinnati will have an opportunity at another state championship Friday night.

Badin (28-3) plays for the Division III state championship against Columbus Bishop Watterson (27-3) starting at 7 p.m. in Akron. The Rams defeated Parma Padua Franciscan 5-2 in a state semifinal Thursday in Canton. Badin has won 24 consecutive games.

The Rams are seeking their first state title since 1996 and third championship overall (also 1991).

Badin has earned three consecutive trips to the state Final Four and 17 state tournament appearances overall.

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