Princeton star Kam Mercer invited to USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton High School star Kam Mercer is invited to the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp from April 3-5 in Indianapolis.

Mercer, who helped to lead Princeton to its first boys basketball state championship Sunday in Dayton, is one of 67 athletes nationwide to be invited to the minicamp, which is in conjunction with the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Minicamp participants represent the high school graduating classes of 2027, 2028 and 2029. Players and coaches were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee.

In addition to on-court drills and scrimmages, athletes will participate in a series of educational programs presented by USA Basketball, NBA Player Development and the NCAA. Sessions will focus on NCAA rules and eligibility and life skills development.

Select athletes (age-based) will practice on the NCAA Final Four floor at Lucas Oil Field during that weekend.

Mercer, named a Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys’ High School All-America Underclassman Honorable Mention selection last week, is rated the nation’s No. 7 player in the 2028 class by ESPN.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Vikings (25-3) during the state championship season.

"Kam has been an incredible teammate and an unbelievable leader," Princeton coach Bryan Wyant said last week. "His game has obviously been tremendous, especially during this tournament run. But, it is really his intangibles that have helped drive our success.”

Mercer, who has several significant college scholarship offers, helped USA Basketball’s U16 National Team win a gold medal at the FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup in Juárez, Mexico in June 2025. The five-star player averaged 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in six games off the bench.

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