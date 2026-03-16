Princeton hoops star Kam Mercer named to Naismith All-America Underclassman Team

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton High School 2028 guard Kam Mercer was named Monday as a Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys’ High School All-America Underclassman Honorable Mention selection.

Mercer, a five-star player who is rated the nation’s No. 7 player in the 2028 class by ESPN, has helped to lead Princeton to its first state Final Four this week since 2009. It is Princeton’s third state Final Four in program history.

Princeton (23-3), winners of eight consecutive games, plays Lakewood St. Edward (22-4) in a Division I state semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

The winner plays Hilliard Bradley (24-2) or Pickerington Central (18-8) in the state final March 22 at 3:15 p.m. at University of Dayton Arena.

Mercer, who has several significant college scholarship offers, averages 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Vikings, according to the Greater Miami Conference website.

Princeton is seeking its first state championship in its boys basketball program history. Princeton was the Division I state runner-up in 2009 and the Class AAA (large school) state runner-up in 1972.

Mercer is in his first season competing for Princeton High School. He enrolled at Princeton in December after he had been at Atlanta-based Overtime Elite prior to that.

Mercer helped USA Basketball’s U16 National Team win a gold medal at the FIBA U16 Men’s AmeriCup in Juárez, Mexico in June 2025. The five-star player averaged 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in six games off the bench.

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