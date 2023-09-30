Moeller senior Jordan Marshall becomes the school's all-time rushing yards leader

CINCINNATI — Big Moe had a big night at The Pit.

Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall became the school's all-time leader in rushing yards Friday night in the Crusaders' 38-7 win over host Elder.

Moeller captured the Greater Catholic League South division title outright for a second straight season. The Crusaders (4-3, 3-0 GCL South) entered Friday night as No. 5 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings. The top eight teams host a first-round playoff game.

Marshall, who is verbally committed to Michigan, had 22 carries for 117 yards and three touchdowns. The 2022 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year also caught a 46-yard touchdown pass.

The 2022 Ohio Mr. Football finalist has 4,128 yards rushing for his career. He surpassed 2001 graduate Marcus Blanks to become the school's all-time leader in rushing yards.

Marshall has rushed for 885 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He has 187 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

"To coach Jordan is a joy," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said this past summer. "I can't think of any other word. He is the complete package. And everyone sees his football ability which is off the charts. But, his character as a man is off the charts as well. He's the real deal and I can't say enough good things about him."

Moeller plays host to Cleveland St. Ignatius Oct. 7. Elder (4-3, 1-1 GCL South) plays host to Life Christian Academy (Va.) Oct. 6.

The Crusaders have won three consecutive games since starting the season 1-3 against four consecutive Indiana opponents.

Bathiany said the 10-point loss at East Central was like a "punch in the mouth." Marshall and others spoke up and the message resonated.

