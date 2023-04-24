Mount Notre Dame High School names Drew Fladung as its new head basketball coach

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame High School named Drew Fladung as its new head basketball coach Monday.

Fladung, a West Clermont assistant coach the past four seasons, succeeds former longtime MND coach Dr. Scott Rogers. Rogers, who led the Cougars to five of its state-record eight state titles, retired from coaching Feb. 27.

A 2010 Moeller graduate, Fladung said the opportunity to coach MND is a full circle moment having grown up six houses down the street from the Girls Greater Catholic League school in Reading.

Fladung said the opportunity to coach the Cougars is a fulfillment of a dream.

MND athletic director Mark Schenkel said Fladung was very impressive during the interview process.

"We really liked that he came with a plan for the program," Schenkel said. "He also talked a lot about the Catholic identity which was huge."

Fladung's earliest basketball memories include watching the likes of Mel Thomas, Cassie Brannen and Michelle Jones while Rogers coached on the sidelines at MND. Fladung's sister and aunt attended the school offering greater connectivity over the years.

"Mount Notre Dame has always been the mecca for me," Fladung said.

Fladung, the co-founder and director of scouting for She Hoops Ohio, has numerous connections throughout the game with Amateur Athletic Union and high school coaches and players.

"Drew Fladung is an exceptional coach who will undoubtedly continue and build on the great success of the MND program under legendary Coach Scott Rogers," said She Hoops Ohio co-founder Bryce McKey. "His attention to detail, ability to motivate and basketball IQ are second to none."

Prior to West Clermont, Fladung was an assistant coach at Mercy McAuley for one season and a Madeira assistant for four seasons prior to that. He was also previously a firefighter for seven years, too.

Fladung was part of a West Clermont coaching staff that led the Wolves to a 22-0 regular season this past season and a No. 2 ranking in the season's final Associated Press Division I statewide poll.

Of the relationships he's built with several teams, Fladung says it goes beyond basketball and across Greater Cincinnati, too.

"It's been really special the support I've had from the coaching community who knew I was involved in the process (at MND)," Fladung said.

Fladung said he's an advocate of the student-athlete first and foremost whether a player becomes a McDonald's All-American or chooses to take a career educational path instead of basketball in college.

Fladung is aware of the expectations at MND and the coaching legacy before him, but is confident in his vision for the program. He wants to sustain the Cougars' success and continue to build.

"I don't look at it like I am going to try to reinvent the wheel," Fladung said. "A happy balance is going to be important."

