Mount Notre Dame coach Dr. Scott Rogers announces his retirement from coaching

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame High School basketball coach Dr. Scott Rogers announced Monday afternoon he is retiring from coaching girls basketball after leading the Cougars to five Division I state championships.

"I've been there a long time; it's been an incredible experience," Rogers said. "I've got three incredible grandkids that I adore. Two of my daughters are in town, so it's time for me to go to that next chapter I think."

Rogers earned a 429-74 career coaching record including 352-58 at MND, according to the school's athletic department. His 429 wins are 39th all-time in Ohio High School Athletic Association history.

MND has earned a state-record eight state titles as a program. Rogers led the Cougars to five state titles under his head coaching direction including 2004, 2006, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

"The impact Scott Rogers had had on girls basketball in Ohio can't be measured," said She Hoops Ohio's Bryce McKey. "Doc Rogers is a hall of fame coach, leading MND to multiple state championships and putting countless players in college."

MND also won state titles in 2007, 2008 and 2009 under then-coach Dante Harlan.

MND (20-5), a Division I district finalist this past season, earned significant success on a statewide basis in the past few years that was simply on another level in Ohio.

MND had a 98-game win streak — the second-most consecutive wins in Ohio high school girls basketball history. MND started its current win streak Jan. 17, 2019, when it defeated host Mercy McAuley 60-58 before the mark was snapped by Mason in the 2022 regional final.

"I'm always preaching consistency because that is really the definition of greatness is being consistently good for a long period of time," Rogers said.

Rogers had a 131-9 record in Girls Greater Catholic League games during his time at MND, according to the school. The Cougars won 11 district titles while Rogers was coaching.

"Scott took us to the next level," MND athletic director Mark Schenkel said. "Scott truly cares about these kids."

Rogers, a two-time Kenyon College All-American shooting guard and 1980 Indiana Pacers draft selection, also coached at Indian Hill from 2008 to 2011 before returning to MND in 2013.

"Scott was a great example of keeping his family first when taking a break from MND to coach his daughter at Indian Hill and help build that program," McKey said. "Coach Rogers will be truly missed and we wish him the best of luck in retirement."

Rogers, 64, said he'd like to stay around the program in a limited capacity if the new coach would allow that arrangement. He's always enjoyed being around the MND community with a faith and family focus.

However, Rogers said he doesn't want to be an assistant or head coach even though the Cougars have plenty of potential for next season.

"I'm retiring because it's time," Rogers said. "I felt the time was right where the team will be really strong next year. The cupboard will be full."

Schenkel said the school will truly miss Rogers and his leadership at the school. He admired the fact that Rogers had an excellent ability to connect with student-athletes for so many years.

The MND head coaching position will be opened up to external candidates and the school will form a selection committee. Schenkel said there is no timeline for naming a new head coach.

