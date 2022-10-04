High School Insider: What to watch during the upcoming Ohio girls hoops season

Believe it or not, the high school girls basketball season is just a matter of weeks away.

The WCPO High School Insider podcast previews this upcoming season and what is expected from the top teams and players around Greater Cincinnati.

Official Ohio High School Athletic Association coaching is scheduled to begin Oct. 21.

She Hoops Ohio's Bryce McKey and Drew Fladung, a West Clermont High School assistant coach, joined this episode to discuss several topics related to girls basketball.

The conversation includes 2021-22 state champion Purcell Marian and sophomore star Dee Alexander as the team moves to Division II.

You will also find out why Princeton may be the top Division I team in in the state led by senior point guard Solè Williams.

Plus, you'll find out some of the other top players, coaches and teams to to watch for in the Southwest District as the season officially begins Nov. 18.

Watch to this episode in the video player above or listen and subscribe in the podcast player below.



Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: