Moeller's Jordan Marshall wins Gatorade Ohio football player of the year award

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School 2024 running back Jordan Marshall was named Friday morning as the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year.

Marshall, one of the nation's top running backs in the 2024 class, was an Ohio Mr. Football finalist by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association in 2022.

He rushed for 1,961 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns for the Crusaders (13-2) this past season. Moeller was a Division I state semifinalist for a second straight season.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Marshall as Ohio’s best high school football player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced this month, Marshall joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Trevor Lawrence (2018-19 & 2016-17, Cartersville High School, Ga.), Matthew Stafford (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, Fla.).

Marshall, who has several significant college scholarship offers, scored four rushing touchdowns in a game twice this season, including in wins over Elder Sept. 30 in the regular season and St. Xavier Nov. 4 in a Division I regional quarterfinal.

"Jordan is obviously a spectacular football player," Moeller coach Mark Elder said. "And what's great about it is that he's an even better young man. Everybody says those things but he really is. He's an unbelievable guy. His teammates all love him. He gets all these accolades. He has (college scholarship) offers from every place in the country. But, he's really a humble guy that is well-liked and he doesn't walk around with that badge on his chest like that. He just walks around like he's a great young man that's just trying to be a part of the team and help the team win."

The four-star player as ranked by 247 Sports is Ohio's No. 2 player overall in the 2024 class. Elder said he was impressed with Marshall's production given his limited amount of carries in order to maintain his health and give his teammates' opportunities.

"He really is an unbelievable player," Elder said. "Very deserving. I'd be shocked if there is a better football player in the state."

Marshall, who is 5 feet 11 and 200 pounds, is the second Gatorade Ohio football winner from Moeller, joining former offensive lineman Michael Muñoz, who won the prestigious award during his senior year of 1999-2000. Muñoz, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz, later played at the University of Tennessee.

The Gatorade state award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, according to a news release.

A student ambassador for the Moeller High School community, Marshall has volunteered locally as a youth sports camp counselor and has a weighted 4.23 grade-point average in the classroom, according to a release.

The Gatorade player of the year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one national player of the year in each sport.

Marshall joins an elite list of previous Gatorade Ohio football player of the year winners including University of Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner, who won the award for the 2020 season while at Roger Bacon.

Marshall is the eighth overall winner from Moeller across all sports including Ken Griffey Jr. (baseball, 1986-87), Adam Hyzdu (baseball, 1989-90), the late Mike Bell (baseball, 1992-93), Bobby Brannen (basketball, 1993-94), Josh Duncan (basketball, 2003-04), David Whitehead (baseball, 2009-10) and Muñoz.

Moeller is scheduled to open the 2023 season against visiting Indianapolis Ben Davis Aug. 18.

Although Elder hasn't discussed much about the upcoming season with Marshall just yet, he knows the running back is hungry for a memorable 2023 season.

"I'm sure that he's got a chip on his shoulder that wants to go out with his senior year of being the best possible season we can have," Elder said. "I'm sure he is going to be a great leader. He was a great leader for us a year ago; he's going to be an even better lead for us this year in his senior year and will help will this team to be the best they can be."

