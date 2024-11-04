Greater Catholic League South Division announces 2024 football all-star teams

CINCINNATI — Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski was named Monday morning as the Greater Catholic League South Division offensive player of the year.

St. Xavier junior linebacker Kobe Clapper and La Salle senior linebacker Brady O’Connor were named the GCL South defensive players of the year.

First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Oct. 27 at St. Xavier.

Moeller coach Bert Bathiany was named the GCL South coach of the year for the second straight season. Bathiany, in his second season at Moeller, led the Crusaders to an outright GCL South title — the third consecutive crown for the program.

The Crusades also finished the regular season No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer ratings and No. 3 in the MaxPreps Ohio High School Football Rankings that include all classifications behind defending Division II state champion Massillon Washington and unbeaten Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit.

"That's a team award through and through," Bathiany said. "I've got a great staff."

Ponatoski, Moeller’s all-time career passing yards leader, threw for 2,684 yards and 39 touchdowns in the regular season for the Crusaders. Ponatoski has several significant scholarship offers in football and in baseball.

"He's more than deserving," Bathiany said. "His stats are off the charts. We're extremely proud of him."

St. Xavier junior linebacker Kobe Clapper and La Salle senior linebacker Brady O’Connor were named the GCL South defensive players of the year.

O’Connor, a Navy football commit, had 86 tackles — tops in the GCL South — in the regular season. He had 12 tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception. The Lancers posted an 8-2 overall record to earn the No. 2 seed in the Division II, Region 8 computer ratings entering the postseason. La Salle limited five of its 10 regular-season opponents to 12 points or fewer.

"Brady is a great young man; he has worked hard to keep improving each year," La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin said. "He is a smart football player and has improved his speed this season. He deserves this honor because of the hard work he has put in during the offseason."

Clapper, who has several scholarship offers, had 77 tackles - second in the GCL South - including 2 ½ sacks, nine tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

St. Xavier wound up 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the GCL South, good for second place. The Bombers’ defense held eight of its opponents to 17 points or less, with the only two teams scoring more being Moeller and Indianapolis Cathedral.

Moeller and St. Xavier (Division I) along with La Salle (Division II) are in the regional quarterfinals this week.

The Southwest District all-star teams are expected to be announced later this month. The Ohio Mr. Football award is scheduled to be announced at 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The All-Ohio football teams are scheduled to be announced Dec. 9-12.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT

Jake Britt, St. Xavier, RB, Junior, 6-0, 185

Jahmir Davis, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-5, 297

Matt Fogler, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-3, 185

Grant Hester, St. Xavier, OL, Junior, 6-3, 266

Tyler Josleyn, Moeller, RB, Junior, 5-9, 190

Tucker Kattus, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-5, 305

Jovan Love, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-3, 200

Titus Land, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-1, 275

Jack Mallaber, Moeller, K, Sophomore, 5-10, 175

Roman Mason, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-1, 195

Cooper McCutchan, Moeller, TE, Junior, 6-5, 225

Patrick McLaughlin, La Salle, QB, Senior, 6-0, 180

Matt Ponatoski, Moeller, QB, Junior, 6-1, 195

Chuck Powell, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-4, 275

Joey Thamann, Elder, ATH, Senior, 5-8, 155

Tyrell Scott, Elder, OL, Junior, 6-4, 300

Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier, ATH, Junior, 6-2, 220

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT

Walter Berry Jr., La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-10, 175

Lucas Bishop, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 5-10, 175

Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier, LB, Junior, 6-2, 210

Conner Cuozzo, Moeller, LB, Junior, 6-1, 225

Griffin Daley, Moeller, DB, Senior, 6-0, 185

Joey Ditullio, Elder, DB, Senior, 5-10, 160

Alex Dugan, Elder, LB, Junior, 6-3, 180

Thomas Gerke, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-2, 275

Christian Haris, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-1, 275

Jonah Hayes, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-6, 220

Fergus Kreider, La Salle, DL, Senior, 5-10, 230

Trent Maxam, St. Xavier, P, Senior, 6-1, 170

Brady O’Connor, La Salle, LB, Senior, 6-3, 210

Aden Reeder, St. Xavier, LB, Junior, 6-3, 205

Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier, DB, Junior, 6-3, 190

Sayre Smothers, La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-11, 157

Ricky Thomas, Moeller, DB, Junior, 6-1, 185

Derek Uran, Elder, LB, Junior, 6-2, 190

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT

Mateo Armenta, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 301

Jeremiah Bolah, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-1, 230

Greylo Coach, Moeller, RB, Sophomore, 5-7, 165

Sam Hamilton, Moeller, TE, Junior, 6-3, 230

Chase Herbstreit, St. Xavier, QB, Senior, 6-2, 195

Matthew Hoerst, St. Xavier, TE, Senior, 6-3, 210

JT Hoffman, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-1, 220

Naim Jackson, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-5, 240

Carson Khayo, Moeller, WR, Junior, 5-8, 155

Christopher Paff, Elder, WR, Senior, 5-9, 160

William Sweeny, St. Xavier, OL, Junior, 6-0, 255

Max Welter, La Salle, ATH, Senior, 6-5, 210

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT

Will Adkins, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-2, 230

Jacob Cravens, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-0, 195

Josh Fasbender, St. Xavier, DL, Sophomore, 6-4, 220

Zach Gates, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-2, 209

Matthew Golinar, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-2, 190

Marino Middleton, Moeller, DB, Sophomore, 6-0, 180

Cooper Sandhas, Elder, DB, Senior, 5-9, 165

CaRon Seymore, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 5-10, 220

Shane Strayhorn, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-0, 170

SPECIAL AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Matt Ponatoski, Moeller

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier

Brady O’Connor, La Salle

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bert Bathiany, Moeller

CO- ALL-PURPOSE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Joey Thamann, Elder

Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier

BACK OF THE YEAR

Matt Ponatoski, Moeller

RECEIVER OF THE YEAR

Jovan Love, Moeller

TIGHT END OF THE YEAR

Cooper McCutchan, Moeller

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Tucker Kattus, St. Xavier

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Christian Harris, Moeller

CO-LINEBACKERS OF THE YEAR

Brady O’Connor, La Salle

Derek Uran, Elder

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR

Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Jack Mallabar, Moeller

PUNTER OF THE YEAR

Trent Maxam, St. Xavier

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter