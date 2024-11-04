Greater Catholic League South Division announces 2024 football all-star teams

CINCINNATI — Moeller junior quarterback Matt Ponatoski was named Monday morning as the Greater Catholic League South Division offensive player of the year.
St. Xavier junior linebacker Kobe Clapper and La Salle senior linebacker Brady O’Connor were named the GCL South defensive players of the year.
First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Oct. 27 at St. Xavier.
Moeller coach Bert Bathiany was named the GCL South coach of the year for the second straight season. Bathiany, in his second season at Moeller, led the Crusaders to an outright GCL South title — the third consecutive crown for the program.
The Crusades also finished the regular season No. 1 in the Division I, Region 4 computer ratings and No. 3 in the MaxPreps Ohio High School Football Rankings that include all classifications behind defending Division II state champion Massillon Washington and unbeaten Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit.
"That's a team award through and through," Bathiany said. "I've got a great staff."
Ponatoski, Moeller’s all-time career passing yards leader, threw for 2,684 yards and 39 touchdowns in the regular season for the Crusaders. Ponatoski has several significant scholarship offers in football and in baseball.
"He's more than deserving," Bathiany said. "His stats are off the charts. We're extremely proud of him."
O’Connor, a Navy football commit, had 86 tackles — tops in the GCL South — in the regular season. He had 12 tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception. The Lancers posted an 8-2 overall record to earn the No. 2 seed in the Division II, Region 8 computer ratings entering the postseason. La Salle limited five of its 10 regular-season opponents to 12 points or fewer.
"Brady is a great young man; he has worked hard to keep improving each year," La Salle coach Pat McLaughlin said. "He is a smart football player and has improved his speed this season. He deserves this honor because of the hard work he has put in during the offseason."
Clapper, who has several scholarship offers, had 77 tackles - second in the GCL South - including 2 ½ sacks, nine tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
St. Xavier wound up 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the GCL South, good for second place. The Bombers’ defense held eight of its opponents to 17 points or less, with the only two teams scoring more being Moeller and Indianapolis Cathedral.
Moeller and St. Xavier (Division I) along with La Salle (Division II) are in the regional quarterfinals this week.
The Southwest District all-star teams are expected to be announced later this month. The Ohio Mr. Football award is scheduled to be announced at 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The All-Ohio football teams are scheduled to be announced Dec. 9-12.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Jake Britt, St. Xavier, RB, Junior, 6-0, 185
Jahmir Davis, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-5, 297
Matt Fogler, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-3, 185
Grant Hester, St. Xavier, OL, Junior, 6-3, 266
Tyler Josleyn, Moeller, RB, Junior, 5-9, 190
Tucker Kattus, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-5, 305
Jovan Love, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-3, 200
Titus Land, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-1, 275
Jack Mallaber, Moeller, K, Sophomore, 5-10, 175
Roman Mason, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-1, 195
Cooper McCutchan, Moeller, TE, Junior, 6-5, 225
Patrick McLaughlin, La Salle, QB, Senior, 6-0, 180
Matt Ponatoski, Moeller, QB, Junior, 6-1, 195
Chuck Powell, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-4, 275
Joey Thamann, Elder, ATH, Senior, 5-8, 155
Tyrell Scott, Elder, OL, Junior, 6-4, 300
Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier, ATH, Junior, 6-2, 220
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Walter Berry Jr., La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-10, 175
Lucas Bishop, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 5-10, 175
Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier, LB, Junior, 6-2, 210
Conner Cuozzo, Moeller, LB, Junior, 6-1, 225
Griffin Daley, Moeller, DB, Senior, 6-0, 185
Joey Ditullio, Elder, DB, Senior, 5-10, 160
Alex Dugan, Elder, LB, Junior, 6-3, 180
Thomas Gerke, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-2, 275
Christian Haris, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-1, 275
Jonah Hayes, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-6, 220
Fergus Kreider, La Salle, DL, Senior, 5-10, 230
Trent Maxam, St. Xavier, P, Senior, 6-1, 170
Brady O’Connor, La Salle, LB, Senior, 6-3, 210
Aden Reeder, St. Xavier, LB, Junior, 6-3, 205
Brayden Reilly, St. Xavier, DB, Junior, 6-3, 190
Sayre Smothers, La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-11, 157
Ricky Thomas, Moeller, DB, Junior, 6-1, 185
Derek Uran, Elder, LB, Junior, 6-2, 190
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Mateo Armenta, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-2, 301
Jeremiah Bolah, Moeller, OL, Senior, 6-1, 230
Greylo Coach, Moeller, RB, Sophomore, 5-7, 165
Sam Hamilton, Moeller, TE, Junior, 6-3, 230
Chase Herbstreit, St. Xavier, QB, Senior, 6-2, 195
Matthew Hoerst, St. Xavier, TE, Senior, 6-3, 210
JT Hoffman, Elder, OL, Senior, 6-1, 220
Naim Jackson, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-5, 240
Carson Khayo, Moeller, WR, Junior, 5-8, 155
Christopher Paff, Elder, WR, Senior, 5-9, 160
William Sweeny, St. Xavier, OL, Junior, 6-0, 255
Max Welter, La Salle, ATH, Senior, 6-5, 210
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
NAME, SCHOOL, POSITION, CLASS, HEIGHT, WEIGHT
Will Adkins, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-2, 230
Jacob Cravens, Moeller, LB, Senior, 6-0, 195
Josh Fasbender, St. Xavier, DL, Sophomore, 6-4, 220
Zach Gates, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-2, 209
Matthew Golinar, Elder, DL, Senior, 6-2, 190
Marino Middleton, Moeller, DB, Sophomore, 6-0, 180
Cooper Sandhas, Elder, DB, Senior, 5-9, 165
CaRon Seymore, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 5-10, 220
Shane Strayhorn, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-0, 170
SPECIAL AWARDS
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Matt Ponatoski, Moeller
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier
Brady O’Connor, La Salle
COACH OF THE YEAR
Bert Bathiany, Moeller
CO- ALL-PURPOSE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Joey Thamann, Elder
Daniel Vollmer, St. Xavier
BACK OF THE YEAR
Matt Ponatoski, Moeller
RECEIVER OF THE YEAR
Jovan Love, Moeller
TIGHT END OF THE YEAR
Cooper McCutchan, Moeller
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Tucker Kattus, St. Xavier
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Christian Harris, Moeller
CO-LINEBACKERS OF THE YEAR
Brady O’Connor, La Salle
Derek Uran, Elder
DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR
Kobe Clapper, St. Xavier
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Jack Mallabar, Moeller
PUNTER OF THE YEAR
Trent Maxam, St. Xavier
