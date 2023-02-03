Moeller High School football coach Mark Elder steps down after three seasons

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School head football coach Mark Elder announced Friday morning he has stepped down from the position after three seasons.

Elder said he is leaving the coaching profession and will transition into a position in the financial industry.

But, his heart will remain with Moeller. He said he loves everything about the school including the administration and the football tradition. Elder said he's most proud of the relationships he's built at Moeller over the past three seasons.

"The support here is second to none," Elder said.

Moeller (13-2 in 2022) was a Division I state semifinalist the past two seasons. Elder earned a 27-12 record in his three seasons coaching the Crusaders.

"The opportunity to work with the young Men of Moeller was not really anything on my ‘life radar,'" Elder said in a statement.

"I love that I have grown with these guys and I will miss them and their families. I now understand what people mean when they say their hearts are heavy. Moeller is a fantastic place."

Moeller had a memorable journey this past fall. The Crusaders thrived after they entered the season with the ninth-toughest schedule in the country, according to MaxPreps.

The Crusaders started the season with an 8-0 record for the first time since 2013. Moeller captured the Greater Catholic League South division outright for the first time since 2018.

Several players shined all season including junior running back Jordan Marshall who was an Ohio Mr. Football finalist and captured the Gatorade Ohio player of the year award.

Marshall rushed for 1,961 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns. On Thursday, Marshall narrowed his list of college choices to Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Tennessee (in no particular order).

Marshall is a significant reason why there is plenty of anticipation for this upcoming season for Moeller which is scheduled to open its 2023 campaign against visiting Indianapolis Ben Davis Aug. 18.

The school said in a statement that Elder has been instrumental in supporting the search for a new football coach who will continue to build the Moeller football program.

“Mark continued to show his support for Moeller and the football program by helping build a short list of candidates to replace him, and more importantly to continue the momentum" said Moeller president Marshall Hyzdu in a statement.



"We will begin the public search immediately, but we know it is going to take a very special person to capture what Mark has started."

This winter, Moeller will seek its fifth head coach since November 2017 after John Rodenberg, Doug Rosfeld, Todd Naumann and Elder left the positions.

Elder was named the Moeller head coach Dec. 19, 2019 - the eighth head coach in Moeller's storied program history. Prior to Moeller, Elder was the Eastern Kentucky University head coach for four seasons.

Elder, a 1996 Sycamore High School graduate, has more than 20 years of coaching experience overall including with programs in the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten, Big East, and Mid-American Conference.

Elder was 21-24 in four seasons at EKU where the Colonels won seven games each of his final two seasons.

Prior to EKU, Elder served as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator at the University of Tennessee starting in 2013 under former head coach Butch Jones.

Elder was also a University of Cincinnati assistant from 2010 to 2012 with Jones. Elder coached tight ends, running backs, safeties and special teams over that time with the Bearcats.

Elder had multiple other coaching positions prior to that including helping the University of Michigan and former head coach Lloyd Carr reach bowl games as a defensive graduate assistant in 2005 and 2006.

Elder coached the Central Michigan linebackers for three seasons (2007-09). During that time, Central Michigan qualified for three bowl appearances and won two Mid-American Conference Championships.

Moeller has won nine state football titles (2013, 2012, 1985, 1982, 1980, 1979, 1977, 1976, 1975). That is the third-most in Ohio High School Athletic Associatio history behind Cleveland St. Ignatius (11 state titles) and Maria Stein Marion Local (13 state titles).

Moeller has 38 playoff appearances which is second to Newark Catholic (39) in OHSAA history.

