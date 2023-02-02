Moeller 2024 running back Jordan Marshall names his top four college football programs

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School 2024 running back Jordan Marshall announced Thursday afternoon he is considering four college football programs including Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin (in no particular order).

Marshall, the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year this past season, plans to make a verbal commitment to a college program this summer.

Marshall's recruiting journey has been in the spotlight for quite some time. He had 28 scholarship offers as of early January. The NCAA's early signing period for the 2024 class starts in mid-December 2023.

Marshall, an Ohio Mr. Football finalist, rushed for 1,961 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns for the Crusaders (13-2) this past season. He is ranked the nation's No. 8 running back in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite and Ohio's No. 2 player overall (regardless of position) in his class.

Marshall, the Ohio Division I co-state offensive player of the year, helped to lead Moeller to the Division I state Final Four for a second straight season this past November.

"Jordan is obviously a spectacular football player," Moeller coach Mark Elder said in January. "And what's great about it is that he's an even better young man. Everybody says those things but he really is. He's an unbelievable guy. His teammates all love him."

Moeller is scheduled to open the 2023 season against visiting Indianapolis Ben Davis Aug. 18.

