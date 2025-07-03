Covington Catholic High School names John Michels as its head baseball coach

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Covington Catholic High School named John Michels on Thursday afternoon as its next head baseball coach.

CovCath said in a news release that the school conducted an extensive and competitive coaching search with more than 25 candidates from across the region.

Michels, a 1988 CovCath graduate, succeeds former longtime Colonels coach Bill Krumpelbeck, who concluded his 48th and final season at the helm this past spring.

Krumpelbeck is marked by exceptional achievement with 1,149 career wins, which ranks second all-time in Kentucky High School Athletic Association baseball history.

Michels has served in multiple roles within the CovCath baseball program over the years.

He was most recently the junior varsity head coach — a role in which he compiled a 408-144 record. He led the Colonels to six regional championships and 12 regional final appearances. He had a 48-13 record as the freshman head coach from 2002 to 2004.

Michels played on the 1987 regional championship team that advanced to a state quarterfinal.

“To the program, Coach Michels brings a reputation for excellence, discipline and unwavering commitment to Covington Catholic’s mission,” the school said in a news release. “His success has been rooted not only in his coaching record, but in his ability to cultivate a culture of hard work, unity and high standards — on and off the field.”

Michels said in the news release that it’s a “great honor” to be named the CovCath coach.

“CovCath baseball means a lot to me, because CovCath means a lot to me,” Michels said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to carry on our strong traditions while taking the program in a new direction. We will build a culture that expects to win, competes hard and develops men of character. We will continue to embrace the spiritual, academic and athletic standards that make this school so special.”

CovCath athletic director Tony Bacigalupo said Michels was the “obvious choice” despite a strong pool of candidates.

“We received a tremendous amount of interest in the position,” Bacigalupo said in a news release. “After a thorough interview process, John Michels was the obvious choice due to his success on the field, loyalty to CCH, and most importantly, his relationships with players and alumni.”

CovCath principal Bob Rowe said the new coach aligns with the school’s mission.

“Coach Michels represents the very best of CovCath — humble leadership, competitive spirit, and a commitment to forming young men of character,” Rowe said in a news release. “We’re proud to move into this new chapter with someone who knows our tradition and is ready to raise the bar.”

Michels lives in Fort Wright with his wife of 22 years, Emily. Their son, Drew, is a proud member of the CovCath Class of 2025.

Outside of baseball, John serves as president of Drew’s Puzzle Piece Incorporated, a nonprofit organization dedicated to autism awareness and support.

Prior to the 2024 sale of the family business, he was also a part-owner of Michels Construction.

