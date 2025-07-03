Moeller High School star Matt Ponatoski to announce college decision Sunday night

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller 2026 star dual-sport athlete Matt Ponatoski plans to announce his verbal college commitment on Sunday night.

Ponatoski, who plans to play football and baseball in college, has considered Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oregon as his finalists.

He is a highly-regarded quarterback on the Moeller football team, along with a star shortstop and pitcher on the baseball team.

Ponatoski, named the Ohio Mr. Football and Gatorade Ohio High School Football Player of the Year recipient in 2024, was also the Gatorade Ohio High School Baseball Player of the Year this past spring.

He is the only person to win Gatorade Player of the Year state honors for football and baseball in Ohio, let alone win the awards in the same school year, according to the Gatorade program.

In June, Ponatoski was named a Buddy LaRosa’s High School Sports MVP for the 2024-25 school year along with Purcell Marian’s Dee Alexander.

The four-star quarterback participated in the Elite 11 Finals last month at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

In Moeller's 2024 football season, Ponatoski was 281 for 405 in passing attempts for 4,217 yards and 57 touchdowns for the Crusaders, according to Moeller Assistant Athletic Director George Smith. Ponatoski had 30 carries for nine yards and a touchdown, too.

Ponatoski helped to lead Moeller (14-2) to the Division I state final Dec. 6, 2024 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Moeller completed its season as the Division I state runner-up.

In baseball, Ponatoski hit .440 with four home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 38 runs batted in this past season, according to the Greater Catholic League website. Ponatoski had 12 stolen bases, too. He had a .538 on-base percentage.

The Moeller baseball team (25-4) was a Division I regional finalist.

Ponatoski was named in February as the No. 16 best baseball player in his class by Baseball America. He was rated Ohio's No. 1 baseball player by Prep Baseball Ohio this past spring.

Moeller opens its football season against visiting Princeton Aug. 23. The 4 p.m. Saturday game is scheduled to be played at West Clermont.

