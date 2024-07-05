Watch Now
Mason High School star Jake Hanley named to MaxPreps All-America Baseball Team

Indiana University freshman helped to lead Comets to first baseball state title
Mike Dyer/WCPO
Mason 2024 first baseman/pitcher Jake Hanley was named to the MaxPreps All-America Baseball Team on July 3. The Indiana University freshman helped to lead the Comets to their first baseball state championship in June.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jul 05, 2024

MASON, Ohio — Mason High School 2024 pitcher/first baseman Jake Hanley was named this week to the MaxPreps All-America Baseball Team.

Hanley, a Mason graduate and Indiana University freshman, helped to lead Mason its first state baseball championship in 88 seasons of the program. Mason defeated Twinsburg 8-1 in the Division I state final June 9 at Canal Park in Akron.

“It’s awesome for Jake,” Mason baseball coach Curt Bly said. “He’s more than deserving of every honor that comes his way.”

Hanley, the Division I state player of the year, was 9-1 on the mound with a 1.79 earned-run average in 58.2 innings, according to the Greater Miami Conference statistics. He had 87 strikeouts and four shutouts. He had a one-hitter and drove in the game's only run with a double in a 1-0 state semifinal win over Perrysburg in Akron.

Offensively, Hanley hit .388 with a .689 slugging percentage this past season. He had 40 hits, 32 runs batted in, eight doubles, four triples, five home runs and nine stolen bases.

Hanley was the only Ohio player on the MaxPreps first team. He was named the MaxPreps Ohio Player of the Year, too.

“It’s great for a guy who obviously left his mark on our program and in Ohio high school baseball in general,” Bly said. “There’s not enough good things to say about him.”

Moeller 2025 pitcher Zion Theophilus – the Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year– was named to the MaxPreps All-America Second Team.

Theophilus, a Louisiana State University (LSU) verbal commit, had a 1.145 earned run average this season. He earned a 10-1 record with 86 strikeouts and three shutouts in 55 innings. Moeller (29-3) was a Division I regional runner-up.

