Mason baseball team captures state title for the first time in program history

Comets defeat Twinsburg in Division I state final Sunday in Akron
Mike Dyer/WCPO
The Mason baseball team defeated Twinsburg 8-1 in the Division I state final Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Canal Park in Akron.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jun 09, 2024

AKRON, Ohio — The Mason High School baseball team is returning home as a state champion for the first time in school history.

Mason defeated Twinsburg 8-1 in the Division I state final Sunday afternoon at Canal Park in Akron.

Mason earned its second state final appearance in program history. The program was the Class AA state runner-up in 1987.

The Comets (28-6), ranked No. 7 in the state coaches’ poll, are ranked No. 16 nationally by MaxPreps.

Mason, winners of seven consecutive games, made its fourth state tournament appearance. They were state semifinalists in 2022 and 2018.

Mason defeated Perrysburg 1-0 Friday night in a classic Division I state semifinal. Senior Jake Hanley threw a one-hitter and hit an RBI double in the seventh inning to help lift the Comets.

Mason couldn’t wait for an opportunity at a state title on Sunday afternoon.

“It's everything you work for as players, as coaches," Mason coach Curt Bly said Friday night. "We just talked about this is our 88th season in Mason baseball. We’re going to stand on the shoulders of all those guys Sunday. We’re going to go out there and put our best effort together.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
