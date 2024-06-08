Watch Now
Mason baseball team is one win away from the program's first state championship

Comets defeat Perrysburg in a Division I state semifinal Friday night
The Mason baseball team will play for its first state championship Sunday afternoon in Akron.
Posted at 9:27 PM, Jun 07, 2024

AKRON, Ohio — The Mason High School baseball team will play for the program's first state championship Sunday afternoon in Akron.

Mason defeated Perrysburg 1-0 Friday night in a Division I state semifinal at Canal Park in Akron. The only run scored happened in the seventh inning, with senior Jake Hanley's RBI double knocking in senior Alex Koelling.

Mason earned its second state final appearance in program history. The program was the Class AA state runner-up in 1987.

The Comets (27-6), ranked No. 7 in the state coaches’ poll, are ranked No. 16 nationally by MaxPreps.

Mason, winners of six consecutive games, is making its fourth state tournament appearance. They were state semifinalists in 2022 and 2018.

The Comets (27-6) play unranked Twinsburg (24-5) in the Division I state final at 1 p.m. Sunday in Akron.

The Cincinnati area will try to win two state baseball titles on Sunday. Badin (26-7) plays West Branch (26-6) in the Division II state final at 10 a.m. Badin has won eight consecutive games and has shut out six opponents during this postseason.

