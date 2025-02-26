Little Miami names Nate Mahon as football coach, pending board of education approval

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Little Miami named Nate Mahon Wednesday afternoon as its head football coach, pending board of education approval in March.

Mahon succeeds former Little Miami football coach Arryn Chenault, who resigned from his supplemental position after one season earlier this month.

Little Miami, a Division I program, had a 1-10 record in 2024 including 1-9 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

Mahon is set to start his second stint with the Panthers after he led Little Miami from 2016 to 2019, earning 19 wins and back-to-back winning seasons.

Mahon returns to a program that has won just two games overall the past two seasons. He’s looking forward to returning to help revitalize the ECC team.

“My family and I have called the Little Miami School District home for the past eight years,” Mahon said in a news release. “We can’t imagine a better place to raise our children. We’ve had incredible experiences with Little Miami’s faculty, staff and youth sports organizations.”

Mahon’s coaching journey spans college and high school football with stops that include Miami University, University of Cincinnati, University of Indianapolis, Northwest, Hamilton(he's a 2003 graduate) and West Clermont. He has 64 wins as a head coach and has helped develop student-athletes on and off the field.

“His ability to rebuild and inspire a team is exactly what our football program needs,” Little Miami athletic director Matt Louis said in a release.

When Mahon first took over as Little Miami head coach in 2016, he inherited a program that had won just three games in three seasons. As he prepares to lead the Panthers again, he faces a similar challenge in rebuilding the program.

“My first three years at Little Miami High School were some of the greatest years of my life,” Mahon said. “We have built lasting friendships and relationships here, and I couldn't be more excited to lead the Little Miami Football Program again.”

Little Miami starts the season Aug. 23 at Jackson High School.

