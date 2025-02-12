Little Miami football coach Arryn Chenault steps down after one season

MORROW, Ohio — Little Miami football coach Arryn Chenault resigned from his supplemental position after one season with the Panthers.

“The administration had a different vision and outlook on the program than I had,” Chenault said. “I loved working with the kids, community and the parents. It was a great experience.”

Little Miami had a 1-10 record in 2024 including 1-9 in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

“We felt it was best for everyone involved to separate and find a different direction,” Little Miami athletic director Matt Louis said. “I appreciate Arryn. He’s a good man. He’s got a great heart.”

Louis said Little Miami plans to post the position this afternoon. It will be an active posting until Feb. 19. Interviews will begin immediately after that. A new coach could be recommended to the board of education later this month or in March, according to Louis.

Chenault, a former Winton Woods assistant coach, was named the Little Miami coach in December 2023. He was selected from more than 60 applicants for the position.

A two-time captain at the University of Cincinnati in 2013 and 2014, Chenault is a former Fairfield High School star.

Chenault said he gave a significant effort to the Little Miami program and worked to change the culture of the football team. He believes several members of his coaching staff will be head coaches one day.

Chenault said he is discussing his coaching options with other schools for this upcoming season and is working to find a program that shares his vision for a path to success.

He is also the nephew of Darryn Chenault, who was recently named Sycamore's head football coach.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association football summer period begins mid-May. That is the start of when football coaches are allowed 13 contact days until late July.

Official practice begins Aug. 1. The season starts the week of Aug. 19.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter