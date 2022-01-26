Hamilton head football coach Nate Mahon decides to step down after three seasons

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton High School football coach Nate Mahon said it was simply time to have another leader for the Greater Miami Conference program.

Mahon, a 2003 Hamilton graduate, announced Tuesday morning he has stepped down from the Hamilton head coaching position after an "extremely difficult decision to make."

"I've had the privilege of mentoring young people in the city where I have grown up and within the same school district that has helped make me into the man I am today," Mahon wrote in a statement to WCPO. "I consider myself extremely fortunate and lucky to have had the opportunity to be the head football coach of the Hamilton Big Blue."

Hamilton athletic director Missy Harvey said there won't be an interim coach.

"Our current assistants will continue our off-season program until a new head coach is announced," Harvey said.

Mahon was the Hamilton coach for three seasons after being named to the position in December 2018. Hamilton (2-7 in 2021) had back-to-back playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020.

"Hosting the very first home playoff game in our football program's rich history in Virgil Schwarm Stadium was one of the finest moments of my life and career," Mahon said. "I'm extremely proud of the work of our district leadership to bring the junior high programs together as well as enhance the youth football programs within our district."

Mahon was previously the Little Miami head coach for three years. He was inducted into the Hamilton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

Prior to Little Miami, Mahon coached at Northwest and at Central Dauphin East High School (Harrisburg, Pa.).

