'Like blood in the water': Cooper football team hungry for a return trip to state final

UNION, Ky — Cooper High School senior outside linebacker/defensive end Austin Alexander has a strong hunger to return to the state final in Lexington this December.

“We got a taste of it,” Alexander said. “It was like blood in the water.”

There is no doubt the Jaguars (12-3 in 2023) are in the spotlight this football preseason, a season after being the Class 5A state runner-up in December 2023.

Cooper earned its first playoff win last season since 2018. The Jaguars entered the state final with eight consecutive wins including three victories on the road.

While the Jaguars may have been underestimated midway through last season, no one is looking past Cooper this season.

“It’s cool to have a target on our back because people want us and we want that competition,” Cooper senior defensive back/wide receiver Isaac Brown said. “So this year we’re ready to step up to that competition.”

That’s why the entire offseason was spent thinking about the preparation it takes to earn another special journey.

“Out of 16 years I’ve been here this is probably the hardest we’ve worked in the offseason,” Cooper coach Randy Borchers said. “Hopefully it continues throughout the summer and throughout the year.”

The Jaguars return plenty of talented players including seniors who have been three-year starters. Junior quarterback Cam O’Hara threw for 3,367 yards and 47 touchdowns last season.

O’Hara said he’s watched the state final many times and is motivated by the result.

“We’re definitely hungry,” O’Hara said. “That’s all we talk about is that game. Whether it’s on the field or off the field we’re always talking about that.”

Junior running back Keagan Maher rushed for 1,204 yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior Isaiah Johnson had 76 receptions for 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns. Alexander had 67 receptions for 1,138 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“We all have the goal to be the best that we can be,” said Alexander, who is verbally committed to the University of North Carolina. “We’re super close.”

Borchers said the team must replace the void left by the graduation of key members of the offensive and defensive lines.

Nothing is taking for granted. It's why Borchers also made sure the Jaguars are focused on the task at hand each week. Cooper plays host to Bardstown at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

“The thing I tell these guys all the time is we haven’t won anything this year,” Borchers said. “We just got to come in every day, keep our head down and just work hard.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter