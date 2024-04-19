Cooper 2025 tight end/defensive end Austin Alexander announces college commitment

UNION, Ky. — Cooper High School 2025 tight end/defensive end Austin Alexander announced Friday afternoon he has given a verbal commitment to play football at the University of North Carolina.

Alexander made the announcement in front of his family, classmates, teammates and coaches at Cooper High School.

Alexander, a four-star player by 247 Sports,earned 81 tackles (57 solo) including 19 sacks for the Jaguars this past season. He had 67 receptions for 1,139 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns. He also had an interception return for 75 yards.

He was a first-team all-state defensive player.

Cooper (12-3 in 2023) was a Kentucky Class 5A state runner-up in 2023. Alexander had eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown in the state final against Bowling Green Dec. 2 at University of Kentucky's Kroger Field.

Alexander, who is listed at 6 feet 3 and 245 pounds, is the nephew former NFL star running back Shaun Alexander and the cousin of Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes.

This past season was a memorable journey for Cooper, which earned its first playoff win since 2018. Cooper, which opened its school in 2008, entered the state final with eight consecutive wins including three victories in a row on the road.

