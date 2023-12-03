Cooper High School concludes its season as a Kentucky Class 5A state runner-up

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Cooper High School won't soon forget this 2023 football season.

The Jaguars completed their season journey as the Kentucky Class 5A state runner-up Saturday night at University of Kentucky's Kroger Field.

Bowling Green defeated Cooper 28-14 in the final state championship game of the weekend.

Bowling Green (12-3) took advantage of two first-half turnovers and led Cooper 21-7 at halftime.

"We knew coming into this game we would have to play really well and make some plays, get some stops," Cooper coach Randy Borchers said. "We had two costly turnovers early in the game that kind of took the momentum away from us. We had to play from behind and couldn't get over the hump."

A steady rain greeted the teams early in the second half. Bowling Green extended its lead to 28-7 after a touchdown with 3:35 left in the third quarter.

Cooper kept clawing back early in the fourth quarter. That's when sophomore quarterback Cam O'Hara found junior tight end Austin Alexander in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown pass connection. That cut into Bowling Green's lead to make it 28-14.

Cooper forced a turnover on Bowling Green's next possession. Senior linebacker Jack Lonaker forced a fumble that sophomore Ryker Campbell recovered. Cooper threatened deep in Bowling Green territory after that but couldn't convert late opportunities in the fourth quarter.

O'Hara was 22 of 47 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Alexander had eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Lonaker had a game-high nine tackles.

"He's a warrior; he's kind of been our guy for the last three years," Borchers said of Lonaker. "We kind of built our defense around him the last three years. He's been the heart and soul of the defense."

Cooper gave a significant effort through the game after trailing early in the state final.

Bowling Green jumped out to a 7-0 lead after Cooper fumbled a punt return attempt early in the first quarter.

Bowling Green led 14-0 with 5:55 left in the second quarter until the Jaguars cut the deficit in half two minutes later.

Cooper junior wide receiver Isaiah Johnson caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from O'Hara. Senior Carson Taylor added the extra point - one of two that would make in the state final. Johnson had five receptions for 68 yards.

Despite Cooper's first-half touchdown, Bowling Green capitalized on Cooper's second fumble punt return and took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Cooper (12-3), ranked No. 10 statewide by MaxPreps, made its second state final appearance and the first championship opportunity since 2012.

It was a memorable journey for Cooper which earned its first playoff win since 2018. Cooper, which opened in 2008, entered the state final with eight consecutive wins including three victories in a row on the road.

Cooper was the second Northern Kentucky team to appear in a football state final this weekend at Kroger Field. Boyle County defeated Covington Catholic 41-0 in the Class 4A state final Friday night.

