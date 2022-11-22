Kings senior linebacker Nick Hoying is the 'smartest kid on the field' for the Knights

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — There are times this season when Kings senior linebacker Nick Hoying has told an opponent what they are about to do in a game before it actually happens.

The Knights' leading tackler doesn't have a cheat code. The Bucknell verbal commit simply takes an analytical approach to scouting. After all, Hoying has a 4.6 weighted grade-point average and a 35 on the ACT. He has an unweighted 4.0 GPA and is tied for first in his class out of 347 students overall.

"I grew up in a very studious household," said Hoying, who plans to study chemical engineering and has an interest in orthopaedic surgery. "Both of my parents are engineers and so homework has been ingrained as part of my life. And for me football is just an extension of that."

Hoying's academic success has translated well to the football field. A Division II first-team all-district selection, is a significant reason why the Knights are in their first state Final Four in program history.

"He's a leader and a hard worker and I think our team feeds off his energy," Kings coach Alex Garvin said. "I think when you get the opportunity to do that with a kid who is picking up the game at his level, his speed - I think we do things that are pretty special."

Kings (13-1) plays Toledo Central Catholic (13-1) in a Division II state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Wapakoneta. The winner plays Massillon (12-1) or Hoban (13-1) in the state final Dec. 2 in Canton.

Hoying estimates he spent nearly five hours Monday watching film of Toledo Central Catholic. He analyzed the Toledo Central Catholic offense in a variety of ways including the offensive line techniques and pre-snap tendencies.

Hoying understands that containing the run game will be key on Friday night.

"For me it's just finding one thing that I can translate onto the field," Hoying said. "Against Withrow (in the regional quarterfinal), their o-line had a tell in the way they stand and their pass and run responsibilities and the way they block. And then you see that in a game and I got a pick-six off of it. And it's just so exciting and rewarding and fulfilling to see something like that that you do in the film room or you do outside of practice."

Garvin said the Knights can trust Hoying in man coverage, blitzing off the edge or roving the middle to read a play.

"We play with a lot of energy and a lot of feistiness and I think that's led by Nick," Garvin said. "He's the smartest kid on the field. He's got the most energy on the field. He's calling out plays for everybody. He's telling our guys what to do. Sometimes he's telling their team what they're about to do before they do it."

Hoying, who has five sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, has helped the defense strengthen the high-powered Kings offense throughout the 15 weeks of the season.

"We practice against them every single day and we know they are the best defense in the state," Kings senior quarterback Will Kocher said earlier this month.

