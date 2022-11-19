Kings football team wins regional title for the first time in program history

MASON, Ohio — The Kings High School football team is a regional champion for the first time in program history.

The Knights defeated Anderson 46-42 Friday night in the Division II, Region 8 final at Mason.

Kings (13-1) advances to play Toledo Central Catholic (13-1) in a Division II state semifinal Nov. 25 in Wapakoneta. The winner plays Massillon Washington (12-1) or Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) in the state final Dec. 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame in Canton.

The Knights had been 0-5 in regional finals entering Friday night. Despite a high-scoring game that was close in the fourth quarter, the Knights defeated Anderson for a second time this season after winning 41-26 Week 10.

"There is certainly a lot familiarity because we have played each other every year for the past seven years or so," Kings coach Alex Garvin said earlier this week. "Sometimes twice. All Anderson games come down to keeping your head during the game. They are fast-paced and they can score on any play."

Garvin, a 2003 Kings graduate, said the Knights have been such a good program over the years that it would be very special to reach the state Final Four for the first time.

Now, the Knights get that opportunity the day after Thanksgiving for a chance to play for a state championship in Canton.

Kings is one of three Greater Cincinnati teams competing in the state semifinals the final weekend of November.

Moeller (Division I) plays Springfield at Piqua while the winner of Taft and Wyoming (Division IV) Saturday night advances to a state semifinal Nov. 26 at a location to be determined.

