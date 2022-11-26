Kings QB Will Kocher, WR Michael Mussari created a 'phenomenal' legacy

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — There is no telling how many passes Kings High School senior quarterback Will Kocher has thrown to senior wide receiver Michael Mussari since their grade-school days.

What is certain is the significant legacy both players have within the Eastern Cincinnati Conference football program.

Kings (13-2) completed its season as a Division II state semifinalist Friday night as the Knights played in the state Final Four for the first time in program history.

"I don't know how you could be any more proud of a group of boys than I am right now," coach Alex Garvin said after the state semifinal.

Kocher and Mussari are scheduled to be entered into the Ohio High School Athletic Association football record book in several statistical categories after this season. All statistics for the OHSAA record book must be officially approved and added after this season by the OHSAA staff.

"Those two are phenomenal," Garvin said earlier this month. "And they work very, very hard on all the little things. I think that's something that we try not to take for granted."

For Kocher and Mussari, the Kings football program is a significant part of their lives. Both players tweeted their gratitude for the team and school community late Friday night.

Drew Tanner/WCPO Kings senior quarterback Will Kocher threw for 4,741 yards and 50 touchdowns this season. He rushed for 750 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The statistics speak for themselves in each player's high school career.

Kocher is scheduled to enter the state record book in career passing yards (8,148), career passing touchdowns (81), passing yards in a season (4,741), passing touchdowns in a season (50) and single-game passing yards (568 in the state semifinal).

Kocher has program records for passing yards in a half (450), passing touchdowns in a game (6), career total touchdowns (116) and total yards (passing and rushing) with 9,918.

Mussari is scheduled to enter the state record book in career receiving yards (2,641), career receiving touchdowns (41), single-season receiving touchdowns (second all-time as of Nov. 26 with 29 touchdowns), single-season receiving yards (1,750) and consecutive games with a reception (25).

Mussari has program records in several categories including receiving yards in a game (229), receiving touchdowns in a game (4), receptions in a season (84), yards in a season (1,750), receiving touchdowns in a season (29), career receiving yards (2,641) and career receiving touchdowns (41).

Kings won its first regional title this season in program history when the Knights defeated Anderson 46-42 on Nov. 18 in Mason.

