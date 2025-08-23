La Salle football coach Pat McLaughlin becomes program's all-time winningest coach

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — La Salle High School football coach Pat McLaughlin became the program’s all-time winningest coach Friday night with a 42-0 win over visiting Colerain in the season opener.

McLaughlin has 60 wins in nine seasons and surpasses former Lancers coach Tom Grippa (now at Milford), who had a 59-44 record at La Salle from 2003 to 2012, according to La Salle football broadcaster Jeff Bosse.

"It’s been a great nine years," McLaughlin said. "I’m very thankful for all the people that have been part of those wins. I hope La Salle has gotten as much from me as I have from it over these years."

McLaughlin, who led La Salle to the Division II state championship in 2019, has a record of 60-39 with the program since joining the Greater Catholic League South division school in 2017.

“Coach Pat has been the steady force our program needed after two coaches in four years and in the shadow of the '14, '15 and ’16 title teams,” La Salle athletic director Brian Meyer said in an email.

“Reaching 60 wins — including the 2019 state championship — to become La Salle’s all-time winningest coach is a remarkable achievement. Even more remarkable is how he’s done it — with toughness, love, and integrity. He has had the joy of coaching many great players, including his own sons, all while balancing his roles as a dad, husband, teacher, and mentor.”

McLaughlin has an overall record of 79-52 as a high school football head coach, according to Bosse. McLaughlin is 16-6 in the postseason.

Meyer said McLaughlin represents more than success on a football field.

“Coach Pat has built more than wins — he’s built a culture of faith, family, and football that inspires players, coaches, and the entire La Salle community,” Meyer said. “He’s not just a great coach — he’s a great person, and we’re proud to call him ours, our Coach Pat.”

La Salle (1-0) next plays at Clayton Northmont (0-1) on Aug. 29.

