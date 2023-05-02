'This is an incredible opportunity': St. Xavier names Ryan Fleming as its new head basketball coach

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier High School named Ryan Fleming Tuesday morning as its new head basketball coach.

Fleming joins St. X after he served as the Summit Country Day boys basketball coach since 2019. Fleming succeeds former St. X coach Mike Noszka who left the program in March.

"We are excited to have Coach Fleming join the St. Xavier community," St. X athletic director Brian Reinhart said in statement. "His commitment and experience with the game combined with his passion and history with the GCL is a winning combination that will advance the St. Xavier basketball program. He's dedicated his career to helping students and student-athletes reach their full potential which fits into our mission and all we do."

Fleming, the eldest son of former longtime La Salle basketball coach Dan Fleming, said he can't wait to be a part of the St. X program. Ryan Fleming is married to his wife, Lisa, and the couple has two daughters, Riley (3 years old) and MJ (2).

"I am ecstatic to join the St. Xavier community as the basketball coach and educator," Ryan Fleming said in a statement. "St. Xavier holds a special place in my family's mind and I have always dreamed of being a head coach in this league. St. X has always done things the right way and I am excited to join the community. This is an incredible opportunity for us to build on the rich tradition of St. X and bring passion and energy to the basketball program."

This spring has been significant for the Fleming family. CJ Fleming, Ryan's younger brother and 2017 La Salle graduate, was named the Badin head coach on March 29. St. X is scheduled to play at Badin Jan. 2, 2024.

Dan Fleming said he and his wife, Lissa, said the Jan. 2 game will be convenient since it's at one venue. The challenge will be splitting time between Tuesday and Friday nights to watch the Bombers and Rams. It's a good problem to have though.

"Lissa and I are beyond excited," Dan Fleming said. "They both want to be head coaches and in the Catholic school system."

Ryan Fleming graduated from La Salle in 2011 and helped to lead the Lancers to a Division I state title that year.

Fleming signed to play basketball at Northern Kentucky University where he played in its final season of NCAA Division II competition. Fleming finished his basketball career at Christian Brothers University in Memphis.

Fleming went on to earn his Master’s in Special Education at Mount St. Joseph University. He's been an intervention specialist at Summit Country Day during his time coaching the Silver Knights. Fleming will work in academic support at St. X and as an intervention specialist starting next school year.

Fleming’s head coaching career began in 2017 when he took on the role as the boys head junior varsity coach at Oak Hills High School. He became a varsity assistant coach at Oak Hills in 2015 until he joined Summit Country Day as the men’s head varsity basketball coach in 2019.

Fleming led the Silver Knights to a four-year record of 64-31. Summit Country Day, a Division III program, had an 18-7 record this past season including 10-2 in the Miami Valley Conference.

He's earned several coaching accolades during his time at the school including in Greater Cincinnati, the Miami Valley Conference and District 16 coaches' association honors.

Fleming plans to meet the community during a “Meet the Coach Night” in the next week or two for alumni, benefactors and St. Xavier basketball families. He will lead several basketball camps this summer at St. X.

