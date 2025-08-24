'Proud of our guys' | Moeller rallies to defeat Princeton 41-20

Moeller football coach Bert Bathiany victoriously addressed the team in the far end zone some three hours and 20 minutes after kickoff Saturday afternoon at West Clermont.

The final day of the season-opening weekend proved to be very warm and humid in front of a packed stadium. It was also a very physical battle between two non-conference teams playing for the coveted "King of the Block" trophy.

Bathiany spoke of the collective effort, vowed to correct mistakes from the season opener and reminded the state’s top-ranked team by MaxPreps and 2024 Division I state runner-up that every week will be its opponent’s Super Bowl.

“That’s a gritty football game,” Bathiany said. “Usually it comes down to who makes the least amount of mistakes. We sure had our fair share of them but we ended with the win. Really proud of our guys for a lot of reasons.”

The first reason is certainly rallying in a significant way from a 13-0 deficit at the 8:59 mark of the second quarter on Saturday.

“I think me and Matt (Ponatoski) had like a little conversation right then and said, ‘Hey, you’re built for this,’” Bathiany said. “’You were built for this. Lead us back, take us there.’ And he stuck with it. He got hit quite a bit. It shows his toughness, and I think it shows a little bit more of how much of an athlete he is.”

Ponatoski, the senior quarterback and reigning Ohio Mr. Football, was elusive on a 10-yard touchdown run at the 4:06 mark of the third quarter that helped give Moeller a 31-13 lead.

“We ran a concept,” said Ponatoski, who is verbally committed to the University of Kentucky for football and baseball. “I went through all four reads and didn’t really have anything. Trying to extend the play. I saw a hole. I’m sorry to our running back Dante (Ware) who I kind of just pushed him into the fire so I could get in. I started cramping and it was just fighting for my life to get into the end zone.”

Bathiany admitted that when Ponatoski scrambles, the coach’s heart skips a beat.

“I’m trying to tell him to go down,” Bathiany said. “He didn’t listen to me that time. That’s one where I say, ‘Good job, don’t do it again.' Proud of him.”

After a 14-13 halftime lead, Moeller (1-0) outscored Princeton (0-1) by a 27-7 margin in the second half. Moeller senior running back Tyler Josleyn scored two touchdowns in the second half.

Defensively, Moeller tied a program record with six interceptions in the game, including senior defensive back Caleb Coe with two picks. Senior linebacker Conner Cuozzo had a team-high eight tackles unofficially.

“(Moeller defensive coordinator) Nick Sharp is the best DC (defensive coordinator) in America,” Bathiany said. “He’s a stud. We graduated a lot of seniors on that defense last year. And we’ve had a lot of moving parts in that secondary. A lot of people probably doubting those guys. Really proud of those guys. (Senior defensive back) Grant Emery, former quarterback, going back to safety leading the charge. Caleb Coe had two brothers here. Probably the hardest worker I ever met.”

Princeton senior tight end Landen Miree, an Arizona State verbal commit, had seven receptions for 102 yards, according to the Greater Miami Conference stats.

Princeton coach Andre Parker said he was proud of the Vikings' effort.

"Can't beat good teams with six turnovers," Parker said in a text message. "We'll get better as a whole from coaches to players. A ton of potential."

Moeller has a 41-7 record against Princeton in the overall series which dates back to 1965.

Moeller has won 19 consecutive games against Princeton with its most recent loss in 1991.

Moeller plays Mount Carmel (Ill.) at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Ironton. Princeton plays at Colerain Aug. 29.

