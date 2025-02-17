'It's been awesome' | Covington Catholic's Jake Thelen grateful to coach at alma mater

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Covington Catholic junior point guard Athens MGillis doesn’t need a reminder about how Colonels coach Jake Thelen has impacted the program over the years.

Thelen, a 2011 CovCath graduate, is eighth on the Colonels’ all-time scoring list with 1,258 points (16.6 points per game).

An All-American player at Bellarmine University, Thelen played one season of pro basketball in Denmark before the start of his coaching career.

But McGillis isn’t ready to concede a friendly debate about who has the better shooting range on the court.

“I know he was a great shooter; high percentage shooter,” McGillis said with a smile before practice last week. “I mean he brags about that a whole lot. We compete for sure during practice. And that’s what I love most about him.”

When CovCath hired the Edgewood native in June 2024, it was an opportunity for Thelen to reconnect with a school that has meant so much to his life. Thelen returned to Park Hills after being the University of Cincinnati director of player development/assistant coach.

“It was such a unique opportunity when the job was open,” Thelen said. “And for me, I knew the expectations for this place. Obviously, Coach (Scott) Ruthsatz did an unbelievable job here. All-time winningest coach. So I knew coming into this job that people expect you to win. They expect you to do things the right way. I think that’s what he did. So when I came into this position it’s not pressure but there is a lot of expectations. It’s been awesome. It’s been such a cool experience. It's been such a different experience.”

CovCath has a 19-7 record with three consecutive home games this week to conclude the regular season. The Colonels have bonded well with their new coach.

“I think for me it’s giving back to the community,” Thelen said. “Giving back to a school that’s given me and my family so much. It’s cool to come out here every night for our home games, see a packed crowd and see all the support we have around the CovCath community. I think these guys have done an awesome job responding to my coaching and it’s been fun so far.”

McGillis said a conversation with Thelen last summer helped to change his perspective on the game.

“He kind of took me under his wing,” McGillis said. “He talked a lot with me just with what the season would be about. How my role would be effective for the team. He puts a lot of trust in me. I trust what he does. I think we work together great.”

Trust is a key component. Thelen said his experience at UC helped to prepare him for this opportunity to return to his alma mater. Thelen remains friends with UC coach Wes Miller and the two coaches stay in touch through text messages.

“I think Coach Miller helped prepare me for this opportunity more than any coach that I’ve worked for,” Thelen said. “He’s extremely organized. He’s extremely focused. He’s extremely driven. And me and him became really close the three years I worked there for him at UC.”

Thelen enjoys watching the Bearcats when he can and remains friends with the coaches on the staff. Whether he’s watching college or high school basketball, the game is the constant in his life.

He exudes that same energy to his players during practice.

“He always tells us next play mentality,” CovCath junior point guard Cash Harney said. “If we make a mistake next play. That’s a big thing for us. It helps us keep our confidence up. We love him as a person and as a coach. He’s one of us now.”

Thelen couldn’t be happier to instruct a new generation of Colonels about the game.

“Basketball has just given so much to me,” Thelen said. “It’s all I’ve really known. Just growing up it’s all I’ve ever played. All I’ve ever been around. So for me it made a ton of sense just to be a basketball coach. I love teaching guys — teaching these kids. And for me it’s been an awesome experience. It’s just something I’ve always loved to do and it’s where my passion is.”

