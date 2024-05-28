Covington Catholic basketball coach Scott Ruthsatz is stepping down from the position

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Covington Catholic basketball coach and teacher Scott Ruthsatz is leaving the school and coaching profession to concentrate on the family business, according to a news release from the school.

"We are actively searching for a new head basketball coach," Covington Catholic principal Bob Rowe said in a statement. "I thank Coach Ruthsatz for his years of service at Covington Catholic."

Varsity assistant coach Matt Stevens will serve as the interim head coach and will continue to manage basketball operations. All basketball activities including practices and camps will continue as scheduled. Rowe said the school hopes to name a new head basketball coach soon.

CovCath earned a 26-6 record this past season including 14-2 in the Ninth Region. The Colonels won state titles in 2018 and 2014 under Ruthsatz. The program won six regional titles under his direction. He earned a 363-79 record in 13 seasons at CovCath, according to Evan Dennison of LINK nky.

