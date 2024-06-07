Watch Now
Covington Catholic High School names Jake Thelen as its new basketball coach

UC's director of player development returning to his alma mater at CovCath
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jun 07, 2024

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Covington Catholic High School named Jake Thelen Friday afternoon as its new head basketball coach.

Thelen, a 2011 CovCath graduate, arrives from the University of Cincinnati where he served as the Director of Player Development/Assistant Coach for the UC men’s basketball team.

Thelen succeeds former longtime CovCath coach Scott Ruthsatz who stepped down in late May.

Thelen, a Edgewood, Ky., native, starred at CovCath where he was selected to play in the Kentucky-Indiana and Kentucky-Ohio all-star games. He earned All-American honors at Bellarmine University and gained coaching experience at three top NCAA Division I basketball programs.

Prior to UC, Thelen was the director of basketball operations at the University of Georgia. He was the youngest director of basketball operations at a Power Five school when he arrived in Athens at 25 years old. Thelen’s on-campus coordination helped the Bulldogs land a consensus top-10 class in head coach Tom Crean’s first full recruiting cycle. That group was headlined by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who was the No. 1 selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Thelen was an All-American forward at Bellarmine where he finished No. 16 among the school’s career scoring leaders with 1,412 points in three seasons. As a senior, he averaged 18.6 points and 10.7 rebounds.

He completed his CovCath career with a scoring average of 16.6 points per game and is No. 8 on the all-time scoring list with 1,258 points. He holds the CovCath single-game record with 18 field goals.

