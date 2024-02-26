Indian Hill School District athletic fieldhouse receives approval to proceed

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — The Indian Hill Board of Education passed a resolution last week to proceed with additional pre-construction work for a new athletic fieldhouse to serve the entire community.

The Village of Indian Hill Planning Commission approved the construction of the new indoor facility.

Construction is projected to be largely funded from private donations totaling an estimated $10 million, according to a news release. The approval was for the total project to not exceed $12 million.

“We are humbled at the level of private support our incredible donors have offered to build this impressive state-of-the-art facility that will serve both our students and our community,” Indian Hill School District CEO/Superintendent Kirk Koennecke said in a statement.

Initial designs anticipate a 37,000-plus square foot facility. That includes up to four additional basketball/volleyball courts, the ability to play indoor tennis/pickleball and a multi-purpose flooring which will include cheer, field hockey, volleyball, tennis, soccer, football, basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling and lacrosse.

There is also an elevated track that will serve cross country, track and field and team conditioning along with a space for the community to exercise indoors.

“We simply can’t wait to see the dream of this Athletic Fieldhouse come to fruition for both our school and our community,” Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said in a statement. “This facility will be unparalleled by any other public or private K-12 learning institution in not only the region but also the state and country. This is an exciting time to be a member of our Brave family.”

Design work and pre-construction will be conducted by SMP Design, along with Oswald Company. Representatives presented updated design renderings during the February board meeting.

Construction is anticipated to begin this spring. The new fieldhouse is anticipated to be open no later than August 2025.

