Indian Hill Board of Education moves forward with fieldhouse planning

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — The Indian Hill Board of Education resolved this week to move forward with design planning and pre-construction work for a new fieldhouse to serve the entire community.

Initial fieldhouse designs anticipate a 30,000-plus square foot facility with up to four additional basketball/volleyball courts. It also includes the ability to play indoor tennis/pickleball, a multi-purpose flooring which will serve cheer, field hockey, volleyball, tennis, soccer, football, basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling and lacrosse.

The plans include an elevated track that will serve cross country, track and field, and team conditioning plus a space for the community to exercise indoors, according to a news release.

If the board of education decides to move forward with construction, the new fieldhouse is anticipated to be open in August 2025.

“This is a win for both our school and our community,” Indian Hill athletic director Brian Phelps said in a statement. “We are looking at the construction of a state-of-the-art facility to serve both our student-athletes, our youth programs, and our neighbors.”

The board of education's step forward toward the new fieldhouse at the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday follows substantial support from private donations, including $100,000 raised through a debut "Brave Day of Giving" campaign Sept. 29, which was managed by the Indian Hill Foundation.

“We are thrilled with the results of this our debut #FundTheFieldhouse campaign, and we thank all members of our Brave Family who contributed to this outstanding effort," Indian Hill School District CEO/Superintendent Kirk Koennecke said in a statement. “The $100,000 raised is in addition to $6.5 million raised in private donations to fund the anticipated $10 million project.”

Design work and pre-construction will be conducted by Oswald Company, with representatives presenting design renderings during the October board meeting.

"We are very appreciative of the attention to detail the Oswald design team paid to our existing campus, and we feel they have created a masterful facility that will complement both Home of the Braves and Indian Hill High School,” Koennecke said in a statement. “This is a powerful addition to both our school community and for residents within the Indian Hill School District, and we can’t wait to see it come to fruition.”

