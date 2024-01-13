Watch Now
'I'm not where I am today without MND': Rose Lavelle inducted into alma mater's athletic hall of fame

Rose Lavelle
Aaron Doster/AP
United States midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) celebrates scoring a goal during an international friendly soccer match against Paraguay, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Cincinnati. The United States won 8-0.
Rose Lavelle
Posted at 9:54 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 21:54:54-05

CINCINNATI — One of Mount Notre Dame's most famous alumnae returned to Cincinnati on Friday to celebrate her induction into the school's athletic hall of fame.

U.S. Women's National Team star Rose Lavelle, a 2013 grad, was inducted alongside former volleyball player Danielle Meyer Greaves, tennis player Sandy Niehaus Cameron and multi-sport coach Grayson FitzHugh.

"I'm not where I am today without MND," Lavelle said at her induction. "I'm so grateful to say I'm an alum here and I'm so grateful for this and for all that the community has done to get to where I am today. Thank you guys so much."

Lavelle played on MND's varsity soccer team all four years of high school before moving on to the University of Wisconsin, where she earned First Team All-American honors and was twice named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

While in college, Lavelle was called up to train with the USWNT. Her first senior international cap was during the 2017 SheBelieves Cup. In seven years with the squad, Lavelle has won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup as well as multiple CONCACAF Women's Championships and SheBelieves Cups. The team also won the bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NWSL College Draft, Lavelle spent one season with the Boston Breakers before the Washington Spirit picked her in a dispersal draft after the Breakers folded. She also spent time with Manchester City and OL Reign, with whom she went to the 2023 NWSL Championship Game.

Just this month, the 28-year-old signed a three-year deal with the winners of the 2023 NWSL champions, Gotham FC.

Though she hasn't played at MND in more than a decade, Lavelle is still a proud Cougar. At her induction, she spoke about a moment when the USWNT's athletic trainers told her they ran out of tape spray ahead of the team's exhibition at TQL Stadium.

"I was like, 'Let me make a call,'" Lavelle said.

That call was to MND, who immediately helped their alumna out.

"The next thing you know, I don't have one can — I have three cans of sticky spray coming back to my athletic training room," Lavelle said.

WCPO will have more from the ceremony during tonight's 11 p.m. show.

