Cincinnati natives Rose Lavelle, Aubrey Kingsbury named to U.S. Women's National Team's World Cup roster

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati natives are among the 23 soccer players named to the U.S. Women's National Team's World Cup roster.

Both Rose Lavelle and Aubrey Kingsbury will be heading to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to support the U.S.

The roster was announced Wednesday in a social media video featuring many notable faces, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Taylor Swift, Shaq, Tina Fey, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! We asked a few friends to help with this year’s World Cup roster announcement 🤩 Visit https://t.co/sLCJ8RhiOx for full details 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TckXmhgQyy — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) June 21, 2023

Technically, the roster isn't official until it's submitted to FIFA on July 9.

This marks 28-year-old Lavelle's second World Cup. Lavelle, who is a Mount Notre Dame High School grad, was among the 2019 championship squad that beat out the Netherlands to win the U.S. its fourth World Cup title. Lavelle scored the second goal in the final against the Netherlands, which helped solidify the team's 2-0 victory.

The 2023 World Cup is Kingsbury's first appearance.

Kingsbury, 31, is a St. Ursula Academy grad who currently plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League.

She was first called up to the USWNT in 2019, and in January 2022, she was named to the national team camp ahead of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup in February 2022.

The full roster, which was selected by head coach Vlatko Andonovski, is made up of six forwards, seven midfielders, seven defenders and three goalkeepers.

Other than Lavelle, Andonovski selected eight other players that were part of the 2019 World Cup championship squad. 2019 also marked Andonovski's first year with the team.

Included in those returning players are Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara. This year's roster marks their fourth Women's World Cup appearance, and they become the 10th, 11th and 12th USWNT players to be selected to four or more tournaments.

Here's the full 2023 USWNT World Cup roster:

Goalkeepers:



Aubrey Kingsbury

Casey Murphy

Alyssa Naeher

Defenders:



Alana Cook

Crystal Dunn

Emily Fox

Naomi Girma

Sofia Huerta

Kelley O'Hara

Emily Sonnett

Midfielders:



Savannah DeMelo

Julie Ertz

Lindsey Horan

Rose Lavelle

Kristie Mewis

Ashley Sanchez

Andi Sullivan

Forwards:



Alex Morgan

Megan Rapinoe

Trinity Rodman

Sophia Smith

Alyssa Thompson

Lynn Williams

