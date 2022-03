The top two teams in the 9th Region played one another in the quarterfinal round of the regional tournament on Saturday.

Covington Catholic, the No. 3 team in Kentucky, eliminated Cooper from the tournament with a 13-1 run in the fourth quarter.

Earlier in the day, Lloyd Memorial knocked-off the defending state champions, beating Highlands 75-64.

You can see highlights of those games in the video player on this page.

