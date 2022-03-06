Mason girls basketball team defeats Mount Notre Dame in Division I regional final

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Mason girls basketball team is going to the state Final Four.

The Comets defeated Mount Notre Dame 43-41 in a Division I regional final Saturday night in front of nearly 1,800 fans at Lakota West.

The victory snapped MND's 98-game winning streak - the second-most consecutive wins in Ohio high school girls basketball history.

"Their streak is amazing," Mason senior center Kyla Oldacre said. "It feels unreal still that we did it."

Mason plays Massillon Jackson in a Division I state semifinal at 6 p.m. March 11 at University of Dayton Arena. This is the ninth consecutive season a Greater Cincinnati girls basketball team is in the Division I state Final Four.

"It's great - it's the final four," Mason coach Rob Matula said. "Hopefully the run is not done. We got to go up there and give it our all and hopefully we will."

A vibrant atmosphere watched a close game throughout the fourth quarter Saturday night at Lakota West as Mason advanced to its sixth state tournament and its first state Final Four since 2018.

Oldacre, a McDonald's All-American, scored a game-high 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds for her third consecutive game with a double-double.

Freshman guard Madison Parrish scored 12 points including a layup with 16 seconds left to break a tie and lift the Comets (26-2) to their 13th consecutive victory.

Parrish said she was grateful to be in a position to make a shot that helped the Comets to the state Final Four.

"My coach was telling me you can be tired tomorrow judging by the fatigue I had and all that," Parrish said. "But, honestly it's just crazy being in this position."

MND (26-1), the reigning 2021 state champion, made its 13th regional appearance since 2003 and its fourth consecutive trip to the game.

"I'm just so proud of this group of seniors," MND coach Dr. Scott Rogers said. "I told the girls they are arguably the best group that has ever gone through here."

Senior guard KK Bransford, the 2021 Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient and McDonald's All-American, concluded her high school career with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Bransford scored 2,172 career points as the Cougars' all-time leading scorer.

"She's meant everything to our program in terms of a player obviously - that goes without saying," Bransford said. "But what she's meant as a person is even bigger. She's been the heart and soul. Just a great, great kid Christian who has leaned on her faith incredibly."

Junior guard Taylor Stanley scored a team-high 15 points including three 3-pointers.

