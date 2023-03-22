'He's ecstatic': Moeller 2024 running back Jordan Marshall announces his verbal commitment to Michigan

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller 2024 running back Jordan Marshall announced Tuesday night he has given a verbal commitment to play football at the University of Michigan.

Marshall, the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year this past season, also considered Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin among his finalists during the college football recruiting process.

"I'm very excited to go to the new RBU (running back university) and be a part of something special and build my class," Marshall told Moeller alumni director Barrett Cohen. "My relationship with (Michigan running backs coach) Coach (Mike) Hart is really just out of this world."

Marshall, listed at 6 feet and 200 pounds, rushed for 1,961 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns for the Crusaders (13-2) this past season. Moeller was a Division I state semifinalist for a second straight season.

Rated a four-star player by 247 Sports, Marshall is rated Ohio's No. 3 player overall in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He is rated the nation's No. 7 running back in his class by the 247 Sports Composite.

Marshall, named a MaxPreps Junior All-American in January, was an Ohio Mr. Football finalist this past season. He had 29 college scholarship offers in mid-January. He was also named the Division I state co-offensive player of the year this past season.

The college recruiting spotlight followed Marshall since November 2021 when the University of Cincinnati became his first scholarship offer and Kentucky offered a scholarship a week later.

Ultimately, Michigan proved to be the best fit for Marshall.

"I just think it's where he felt most comfortable," Moeller coach Bert Bathiany said. "He's so happy; he's ecstatic."

Marshall will be able to sign his National Letter of Intent during the NCAA's early signing period in mid-December. Marshall is the second Greater Cincinnati high school football player to verbally commit to Michigan in the 2024 class. St. Xavier defensive lineman Ted Hammond verbally committed to the Wolverines in January.

Moeller is scheduled to open the 2023 season against visiting Indianapolis Ben Davis on Aug. 18.

