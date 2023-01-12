Moeller RB Jordan Marshall named to MaxPreps Junior All-America Team

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School running back Jordan Marshall was named Wednesday to the MaxPreps Junior All-America Team.

Marshall, the Gatorade Ohio football player of the year, was one of only three Ohio players to be selected on the MaxPreps team.

He rushed for 1,961 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns for the Crusaders (13-2) this past season. Moeller was a Division I state semifinalist for a second straight season.

The four-star player is ranked Ohio's No. 2 player overall in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He is ranked as the nation's No. 8 running back in his class.

Marshall, an Ohio Mr. Football finalist this past season, has 29 scholarship offers with the latest being from the University of Oregon.

"Jordan is obviously a spectacular football player," Moeller coach Mark Elder said last week. "And what's great about it is that he's an even better young man. Everybody says those things but he really is. He's an unbelievable guy. His teammates all love him."

Moeller is scheduled to open the 2023 season against visiting Indianapolis Ben Davis Aug. 18.

Marshall is motivated by the fact that the Crusaders have been a Division I state semifinalist the past two seasons.

"I've got to do something different," Marshall said last week. "We've got to change and be better here. It's kind of a reflection on myself and what I can do different."

