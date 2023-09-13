NBA player and Withrow High School grad Brandon Hunter dies at 42

CINCINNATI — Withrow High School graduate and former NBA player Brandon Hunter has died, according to his college alma mater's head basketball coach.

Ohio University head men's basketball coach posted to his Instagram story on Tuesday that Hunter had died. He was 42 years old. He had a wife and two children.

Hunter graduated from Withrow High School in 1999 and then attended Ohio University for all four years of his collegiate career. The 6-foot-7 forward led the nation in rebounding (12.6 per game) and double-doubles (24) as a senior. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2nd round where he played one season and then played his second season with the Orlando Magic.

He then went to play basketball overseas for the remainder of his professional career. After retiring from basketball, Hunter was a real estate flipper and also president of a sports management company.

He was inducted into the Withrow High School Hall of Fame in 2017.

Hunter, a Cincinnati-native, spoke with WCPO back in 2017 about his favorite game at Withrow, and his aspirations outside of basketball.

The details of his death have not been released.

Fellow NBA player and friend, TJ Ford, tweeted about having spoken to Hunter just last week.

We just spoke last week. Losing a lot of my friends lately https://t.co/WOJOmDm9Ir — TJ Ford (@tj_ford) September 12, 2023

