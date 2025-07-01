La Salle High School graduate Devin Taylor named unanimous All-American

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University junior outfielder Devin Taylor was named a unanimous All-American last week, according to the Indiana University baseball program.

"A program legend by all accounts," the IU baseball program said on its website.

Taylor, a 2022 La Salle High School graduate, was recognized by every major college baseball outlet following his junior season.

He is the third player in program history to be named a unanimous All-American. Dustin DeMuth and Middletown High School graduate Kyle Schwarber were awarded the same honor following the 2014 season.

On July 13, Taylor will seek to become Indiana’s highest-selected player in the Major League Baseball Draft since Schwarber went fourth overall to the Chicago Cubs in 2014.

Mock drafts obviously vary leading into mid-July, but ESPN.com predicted this week that the Detroit Tigers may select Taylor at No. 24.

Taylor hit at least 16 home runs in all three seasons and had 229 hits in 655 at-bats, according to IU. His batting average went from .315 to .374 from his freshman to junior seasons.

He was recognized as a first-team selection by Perfect Game, Baseball America and the College Baseball Foundation. He was a second-team pick by D1 Baseball and other outlets. He earned eight All-American honors during his collegiate career.

Taylor helped the Hoosiers earn over 100 wins during his IU career. He made three Big Ten tournaments and two NCAA tournaments. Indiana had seven postseason wins during Taylor’s time with the program.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter