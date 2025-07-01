Mason names Lou Coduti as its softball coach, pending board of education approval

MASON, Ohio — Mason High School named Lou Coduti as its softball coach, pending board of education approval later this month.

Coduti succeeds longtime coach Liann Muff, who retired after this past season after 15 years at the helm. Muff had been with the Mason program since 2004, starting first as an assistant coach to then-head coach Brian Castner (now the head football coach) and then as a head coach starting in 2011.

He has served as the Lockland softball coach since 2019, where he was named the Miami Valley Conference Coach of the Year three times.

“I’m super happy to have this opportunity,” Coduti said. “This is pretty much my dreaming coaching job. I’m excited.”

In addition to his coaching achievements, Coduti is a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, a committed educator, and a leader in the classroom. He earned his degree in Secondary Mathematics from the University of Cincinnati and was named Lockland District Educator of the Year for the 2023-24 school year. Coduti will also join the Mason Middle School faculty this fall.

“The Mason Athletic Department is excited to welcome Coach Coduti to Comet Nation and looks forward to building upon the tradition of excellence established under Coach Muff,” the Mason athletic department wrote in a news release.

Mason, which was No. 3 in the season’s final Division I state coaches’ poll, had a 26-4 record this past season. The Comets were a Division I regional semifinalist.

Mason is one of the most well-respected softball programs in Ohio. Mason earned trips to the 2013 and 2016 Division I state Final Four. Mason won GMC championships in 2010, 2015, 2016 (co-championship with Lakota East), 2017 and 2018.

