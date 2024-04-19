Gamble Montessori names Dave Brausch as football coach pending board approval

CINCINNATI — Gamble Montessori High School named Dave Brausch as its new head football coach, pending Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education approval.

"He brings a vast knowledge of the game and his record and success speaks for itself," Gamble Montessori athletic director Dave Miller said in a statement. "We feel we are putting together one of the best staffs around that will be able to lead our kids to success on the field and off. I think the kids are excited to work with Coach Brausch and others on the staff and learn from their experiences."

Brausch, who led Lebanon to the 1998 Division II state title, has coached football (high school and college) for 40 years including four years of college football. He has coached high school football for 36 years and is entering his 21st season as a head coach.

He led Lebanon to the 1997 Division II state semifinals. Brausch was also the Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) defensive coordinator during its 1992 Division IV state championship season.

Brausch considered retirement after his most recent coaching stint at Bellevue two seasons ago. But, he was energized by the opportunity at Gamble Montessori. He wants to help lead student-athletes to be successful on the field and in life.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity," Brausch said. "I thought this would be a chance to provide some stability" to the program.

Brausch succeeds Chris Mobley Jr., who accepted the position in February but then decided to accept the Purcell Marian position in late March. Former Gamble Montessori coach Robert Rachel stepped down in January after eight years with the program.

"We believe with all the turmoil we have been through this last month and the uncertainty our kids were feeling has led us to a better place," Miller said. "Our kids did not deserve what happened. I stayed in contact with them asking them to trust the process. That we would do our best to give them a coach that's not only qualified but someone that will teach them the right way to become the best player and person they can be. We have a great group of kids that have a chance to do something no other football team at Gamble has been able to accomplish. Not many programs our size has a coaching staff with the success our staff has had."

The coaching staff will consist of offensive coordinator Steve Sheehan, a longtime Cincinnati-area coach and the state champion head coach during CAPE's 1992 season, assistant coach Trey Brausch, Dave Brausch's youngest son, and the team's top assistant coach in Will Davis.

Gamble Montessori, a Division V program, had a 4-5 record this past season. The Gators open the season at New Miami in August.

The Gators won the school's first Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division title in 2022. The Gators had back-to-back postseason appearances in 2021 and 2022.

