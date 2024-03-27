Purcell Marian High School names Chris Mobley Jr. as its next head football coach

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian High School named Chris Mobley Jr. on Wednesday afternoon as its head football coach.

"Chris is just an awesome guy," Purcell Marian co-athletic director Jamar Mosley said. "He is a proven winner and a class act."

Mobley succeeds former Purcell Marian football coach Jeremy Pflug, who stepped down earlier this month after one season.

Mobley, the Hughes head coach from 2016 to 2021, was Dixie Heights' defensive coordinator/assistant head coach this past season. Mobley coached a defensive unit that saw significant statistical improvements and led the state of Kentucky in total sacks, according to a Purcell Marian news release. Mobley also coached at West Carrollton before this past season.

"Coach Mobley is a proven leader,” Purcell Marian co-athletic director LeTisha Mosley said in a statement. “He has all the qualities that we look for in a head coach. He has shown not only that he can lead a winning program, but that he can develop student-athletes on and off the field. ”

Hughes had three consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back postseason appearances (2020 and 2021) under the leadership of Mobley. The school’s 7-3 record in 2019 was its first winning season in over a decade and only its second since 2000. Mobley was named a Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference coach of the year in 2019.

Jamar Mosley said Mobley expressed consistent enthusiasm during the interview process for the opportunity at Purcell Marian. Mobley's plan goes beyond football; his goal is to mentor young men, Mosley said.

Mobley will also teach health at the school starting in the 2024-25 school year.

"I know he will fulfill the school mission of cultivating the best for each for the benefit of all," Mosley said.

Purcell Marian had 23 applicants for the head football coaching position and interviewed six individuals during the process.

Mobley said he has a great deal of respect for the football program and the school. He said the football and teaching position is a "perfect situation."

"Purcell Marian is a very prestigious program that is rich in history and tradition," Mobley said. "It's a great school. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of this."

Mobley graduated from Kent State University with a degree in educational studies and interned with the Golden Flashes women’s basketball team. He played football at Indiana State University and was the defensive captain in 2007.

Mobley was the defensive line coach and video coordinator at Kentucky Christian University during the 2015 season. He also spent two seasons as the defensive line coach at Muskingum University in 2012 and 2013.

Mobley accepted the Gamble Montessori head coaching position in February and informed the team earlier this week about his decision to accept the Purcell Marian position. Mobley said it was a very difficult decision but he wants to continue to be supportive of the Gamble Montessori student-athletes in the future.

Gamble Montessori athletic director Dave Miller said the school is considering all options for its head football coaching vacancy.

Purcell Marian, which earned a 10-3 record as a Division V regional semifinalist in 2023, opens the season at Williamsburg Aug. 23. Williamsburg (10-2) was a Division VI regional quarterfinalist and the No. 1 seed in Region 24.

The home opener at Staubach Stadium is Aug. 30 against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. Harvest Prep (12-2 in 2023) was a Division V state semifinalist.

