Gamble Montessori football coach Robert Rachel steps down after eight seasons

CINCINNATI — Gamble Montessori High School football coach Robert Rachel has stepped down after eight years with the program.

Rachel led the Gators to their first playoff berth in 2021 with a return to the postseason in 2022. The program won the school's first Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division title in 2022.

“It's always difficult when a respected and successful coach decides to resign, especially when they've made significant contributions to a team or school,” Gamble Montessori athletic director Dave Miller said. “Coach Robert Rachel has left a positive impact on Gamble Montessori High School, leading the team to the playoffs twice during his tenure. It's clear that his dedication and efforts went beyond the expected responsibilities of a coach.”

Gamble Montessori, a Division V program, had a 32-40 record during Rachel’s eight seasons. The Gators had a 4-5 record in 2023.

"It was all hard work," Rachel said. "It was my first head coaching job in which I loved. I accepted the challenge of making the program competitive and that's what we did. I loved all the kids that played for me at Gamble because they believed in what I was trying to accomplish. It was a very tough decision for me and I'm going to miss coaching there."

Rachel said Gamble has a saying that one wants to leave a situation better than it was found. Rachel believes he accomplished that for the program and school.

Rachel has accepted the Purcell Marian wide receivers coaching position and will be the running game coordinator.

Miller said Gamble Montessori will miss Rachel’s leadership and guidance.

“It's important to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions he made during his time as the head coach,” Miller said. “Wishing Coach Robert Rachel all the best in his future endeavors, and hopefully, the team can build on the foundation he has laid.”

