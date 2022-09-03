Fairfield football team defeats Colerain for the first time since the 1999 season

CINCINNATI — The Fairfield High School offensive line is a significant reason for helping the team to a 3-0 start this season.

"It starts up front," Fairfield coach Jason Krause said. "The offensive line allows us to do a lot of different things."

With four seniors, there is a great deal of experience on the offense with Harrison Mensah, Reece Laseke, Dalton Davis and Collin Robinson.

Senior running back Jordan Jackson rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown while junior quarterback Talon Fisher rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-7 win at Colerain Friday night.

It was Fairfield's first win over Colerain since the 1999 season.

Fairfield led 24-7 at halftime as Fisher had two touchdown carries in the second quarter including a 68-yard score.

"He is so darn good at reading defenses," Krause said.

Jackson, who is verbally committed to West Virginia, has 47 receptions for 350 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has two receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Krause said Jackson has kicked into another gear this season. He is a significant part of the Fairfield offense.

The Fairfield defense will also very effective at limiting Colerain's rushing attack. Fairfield rushed for 427 yards and limited the Cardinals to 87 yards on the ground.

Fairfield (3-0, 2-0 Greater Miami Conference) plays host to Sycamore (0-3, 0-2 GMC) on Sept. 9.

AN UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT: Anderson junior Landon Goethe kicked a 29-yard field goal with four seconds remaining as visiting Anderson defeated Lebanon 44-41 in an Eastern Cincinnati Conference game.

"It was an unbelievable moment for Landon who has a huge soccer game tonight versus Elder," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "He made a great moment to remember. Heroes get remembered, legends never die. The Sandlot (movie) quote."

Senior quarterback Griffin Scalf threw for 351 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Brodey Berg had 25 receptions for 117 yards and four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Santos Alvarez had 13 receptions for 107 yards.

Lebanon junior linebacker Charlie Smith earned a game-high 18 tackles, according to the game statistics. Anderson (2-1, 2-0 ECC) plays host to Milford (3-0, 2-0) on Sept. 9.

NOVAK NEARS BURROW: Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak was 21 of 26 passing for 310 yards and a touchdown in a 65-51 win over visiting Monroe. Novak had 10 carries for 111 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos (3-0).

Novak moved into 10th place on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's career passing yards list (10,993 yards). He is 435 yards away from tying Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) for sixth place on the state list.

SPECIAL WIN FOR NORWOOD: Senior outside linebacker Dylan Horsley had 7 1/2 sacks as Norwood defeated visiting Cincinnati College Prep 22-0.

It was the first victory at Norwood for head coach Greg Conwell, who joined the program in April.

"It's special," Conwell said. "Overall the kids played well."

Conwell said the victory could represent the start of something significant this season — a year after Norwood had a 2-8 record. But, he's emphasized to the team that it needs to play its brand of football and avoid costly mistakes on the field.

Junior wide receiver Jeremy Sanders had five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Horsley, who forced a safety in the end zone due to an errant punt, has 10 1/2 sacks through three games, according to Norwood athletic director Chuck Richardson.

DOZEN CONSECUTIVE WINS: Winton Woods won its 12th consecutive game dating back to Oct. 22, 2021 as the Warriors defeated West Clermont 54-14.

Senior running back Trey Cornist, a Georgia Tech verbal commit, had 11 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Vance George was 7 of 9 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior cornerback Jermaine Mathews (Ohio State verbal commit) had a 50-yard pick-six with 3:31 left in the game. Winton Woods (3-0) plays host to Turpin (0-3) Sept. 9.

HENRY'S FIRST TD: West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. scored his first career high school touchdown in the second quarter against Winton Woods.

Henry, who has several significant scholarship offers, caught an 11-yard pass for a touchdown from junior Bryson Earley at the 5:44 mark of the second quarter. He caught his second touchdown pass - a 16-yarder - at the 4:05 mark.

Henry, the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, had four receptions for 37 yards.

THREE CONSECUTIVE SHUTOUTS: Wyoming senior running back CJ Hester rushed 20 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys defeated Wyoming 41-0.

It is the third consecutive shutout for Wyoming (3-0) and that hasn't happened since at least the past 23 seasons. The Cowboys, winners of 60 consecutive regular-season games, have outscored their opponents 96-0 through three games.

Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said he's also been impressed with several other players including junior linebacker DJ Gray, senior defensive lineman Joel Allen, senior offensive lineman AJ Howard and senior safety Matty Mitchell.

Hester, who is verbally committed to Western Michigan, has rushed for 4,469 yards in his career. He is 1,281 yards away from joining the state's all-time career rushing yards list. Wyoming (3-0) plays at Indian Hill (0-3) on Sept. 9.

IMPRESSIVE START: Reading has a 3-0 record for a second straight season after a 48-20 win over Summit Country Day.

Sophomore quarterback Dickie Engel was 11 of 14 passing for 123 yards. He rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns.

Senior fullback Antwon Brooks rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore running Landen Schaefer had eight carries for 110 yards rushing. Reading coach Luke Cripe has been impressed with the offense line including junior guards Patton Johnson and Dirk Konrad.

FRIDAY NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Woodward senior quarterback Armoud Seals threw for 419 yards and six touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Bethel-Tate 42-28.

Woodward junior wide receiver Donte Ferrell had eight receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception to seal the game.

St. Xavier junior quarterback Jack O'Malley threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the Bombers' 45-21 win over Olentangy Liberty. Senior linebacker Alex Devine had 11 tackles while junior linebacker Gus Folke had 10 tackles including two sacks.

Beechwood won its 26th consecutive game with a 47-0 win over Somerset. Senior running back Mitchell Berger had 13 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He had four receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

Highlands senior wide receiver Charlie Noon had eight carries for 70 yards and eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 44-13 win over Campbell County. He also had a 16-yard kickoff return and two punt returns for 33 yards.

Lawrenceburg senior Brennan Bushman had a 98-yard punt return in the Tigers' 49-13 win over Milan.

Milford senior quarterback Austin Hardin was 19 of 27 passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' 47-21 win over Loveland. Milford has a 3-0 record for the first time since the 2008 season.

Elder senior running back Luke Flowers rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat Springboro 21-20.

Princeton scored a program-record 71 points, according to Princeton assistant coach George Kontsis. The Vikings defeated Lakota East 71-0. Senior quarterback RJ West was 8 of 11 passing for three touchdowns. Senior running back De'Andre Rutherford scored two rushing touchdowns for the Vikings (3-0, 2-0 GMC) who play at Hamilton (2-1, 1-1) Sept. 9.

Mount Healthy sophomore quarterback Jahmeir Spain was 10 of 18 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown and had five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 13-10 win over Wilmington. Sophomore linebacker Raishawn Coton had 11 tackles including two tackles for loss.

New Richmond senior quarterback AJ Metzger was 24 of 30 passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions defeated host Western Hills 40-34. Senior running back Laurence Smith had 22 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. Senior strong safety Jack Moore had 18 tackles.

Fenwick is 3-0 for the first time since the 2015 season after the Falcons defeated Clinton-Massie 17-7.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter