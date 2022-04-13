Norwood High School names Greg Conwell as its football coach pending board approval

NORWOOD, Ohio — Norwood High School named Greg Conwell as its head football coach Wednesday night, pending board of education approval on April 21.

Conwell, who had been the Woodward head coach the past three years, is a former longtime Cincinnati Public Schools coach. He's also been a head coach at Riverview East and Taft High School within the past 15 years. He's also coached at Shroder.

"Coach Conwell is a veteran coach with roots deep in Cincinnati Public Schools," Norwood athletic director Chuck Richardson said. "He's a coach that has been to the playoffs multiple times as a coordinator and as a head coach at Taft."

Conwell, a Walnut Hills High School graduate, has coached multiple NCAA Division I college football signees including Ray Edwards (Purdue), Adolphis Washington (The Ohio State University), Dwayne Stanford (Oregon), Dashawn Lawrence (University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) and Chris'Seon Stringer (Toledo).

Conwell said he felt like Norwood is the "right situation" in his coaching career and he is anxious to get to know the student-athletes this spring and help the team. He said the school and community is hungry to win and he's eager to help build trust among the players in the program.

"What I like most about Coach Conwell is he can connect with today's student-athlete," Richardson said.

"He's an 'old school' coach but down to earth. We are a program with some young talent that's looking to make their mark and we feel he can help reach their goal of a league championship and a spot in the state football playoffs."

Norwood, a Division IV, Region 16 program, is a member of the Miami Valley Conference Scarlet division.

Conwell would succeed former Norwood coach Brian Pitzer who stepped down this past winter. Pitzer was the Norwood head coach the past two seasons.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association football regular season begins the week of Aug. 15 with the first Friday night being Aug. 19. The regular season concludes Oct. 22 and the playoff qualifiers are announced Oct. 23.

The state finals return to Canton this year with games scheduled Dec. 1-4. This is a second year of a three-year contract between the OHSAA and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

