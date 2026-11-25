COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep and Lakota West senior running back Kenyon Norman were named Wednesday afternoon as finalists for the Ohio Mr. Football award.

Estep and Norman are among 10 finalists for the 40th annual award.

The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association membership votes on the award starting Wednesday. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Dec. 3 in Canton prior to the start of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Ohio’s Mr. Football was selected by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017, it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association. The OPSWA All-Ohio teams will begin being released on Dec. 7.

Estep and Norman were the Southwest District Division I Co-Offensive Players of the Year earlier this month.

Estep, who is verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati, threw for 3,067 yards and 28 touchdowns this season. He rushed for 1,213 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Estep helped to lead Elder (10-3) to a Division I regional finalist finish this season. He became Elder’s all-time leader in career passing yards in in the regular-season finale win over visiting Mount Zion Prep.

Estep, a three-year starter, became Elder’s career leader in total offense in the regional semifinal win over St. Xavier. He became Elder’s career pass completions leader in the regional final against Princeton.

Estep also earned his sixth 100-yard-plus rushing game of the season in the regional final.

“I don’t think anybody in the state has had a season as good as his on top of being so important to his team,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said last week. “I’m not sure where we would be without him. He just finds ways for us to have success. And that’s the thing – I’m not sure any other player in the state can do those kinds of things where he just puts a team on his back and carry us and will us to wins like he did the other night (regional semifinal win over St. Xavier Nov. 13).”

Norman, a Northwestern verbal commit, was the Greater Miami Conference Offensive Athlete of the Year. He rushed for 1,642 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. He had 22 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Norman became the program’s all-time leader in single-season rushing touchdowns (32) and career touchdowns (54) for the Firebirds (9-2), a Division I regional quarterfinalist.

Norman ranks No. 3 on the Firebirds’ season rushing yards list (1,642 yards) and No. 2 on the program’s career rushing yards list (3,202 yards).

“He’s that guy; he’s a special young man,” Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said in late August. “He’s a phenomenal football player. Anyone who has come in contact with that man – I always say it – he’s a better young man. It chokes me up when I talk about him how special he is. Love him. I love them all like sons but love that one – especially what he can do, what he does. He’s a phenomenal young man. A lot of great running backs. I don’t know – that kid’s different. He’s the best I’ve seen.”

The other Ohio Mr. Football finalists include Worthington Kilbourne junior quarterback Jackson Szabo, Bishop Watterson senior defensive lineman Michael Boyle, Big Walnut senior running back Nolan Buirley, Miami Trace senior running back/linebacker Julian Baker, Indian Valley senior quarterback/defensive end Ryker Williams, Rocky River senior wide receiver/defensive back Tristin Hughes, Girard junior quarterback AJ Pearson and Liberty Center senior running back/linebacker Garrison Cruse.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter