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Elder senior QB Kaden Estep becomes program's all-time career passing yards leader

Miami University verbal commit surpasses Peyton Ramsey in career passing yards
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Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep became the Panthers' all-time career passing yards leader Friday night.
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CINCINNATI — Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep has become the program’s all-time career leader in passing yards Friday night as the Panthers play Mount Zion Prep (Lanham, Md.).

The record was broken on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Estep, a Miami University verbal commit, entered Elder’s regular-season finale Friday night just 67 yards shy of tying the program record for career passing yards. Elder quarterbacks coach Peyton Ramsey, a 2016 Elder graduate, held the record with 6,708 career passing yards from 2013 to 2015.

Peyton Ramsey is a former Indiana and Northwestern quarterback. He is the son of longtime Elder head coach Doug Ramsey.

Estep, a three-year starter, played his 35th varsity game at quarterback Friday night. He played his 40th varsity game overall in his career, according to Elder football statistician Kelby Siler.

Estep entered Friday with three games this season with 300-plus yards of passing. He entered Friday with 137 yards or more passing each game this season.

Estep eclipsed 5,000 and 6,000 career passing yards this season.

“Any time you can be the all-time leader in something at a school that has a great football tradition, it’s significant,” Elder football coach Doug Ramsey said earlier this week. “Kaden has worked very hard to be an elite quarterback and deserves all the accolades he gets. I can’t imagine there is a player who has meant more to his team than Kaden has this year.”

Elder entered Friday night as the No. 2 seed unofficially in Division I, Region 4.

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