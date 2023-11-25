East Central High School football team wins the Indiana Class 4A state championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The East Central High School football team is returning home as a back-to-back state champion for the first time in its 50-year program history.

East Central completed its undefeated season with a 42-14 win over NorthWood Saturday afternoon in the Indiana Class 4A state final at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

East Central (15-0) won its second straight state title in Class 4A and became the first public school to repeat in that same class.

"Our guys just continue to show up week after week," East Central coach Jake Meiners said earlier this week. "We've had incredible focus from everyone. We have some really good players who continue to execute a game plan."

East Central outscored its opponents 740-97 throughout the 15 weeks. The Trojans earned seven shutouts.

East Central was led by several players throughout the season including senior running back Josh Ringer who entered Saturday with 2,629 yards rushing. Ringer, who is verbally committed to Miami University, also entered Saturday as No. 20 on the state's all-time rushing yards list.

